Italy's EU partners vigilant as far right set to take power

3
LORNE COOK and COLLEEN BARRY
·5 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Italy’s European Union partners are signaling discomfort, even vigilance, after Italy, one of the bloc’s founding members, swung far to the political right. The result of Italy's latest election raises troubling questions about whether Rome will maintain its commitments to EU principles, laws and ambitions.

The French prime minister on Monday said her government, along with EU officials, would be watching to ensure that basic human rights are guaranteed in Italy after Giorgia Meloni’s neo-fascist far-right Brothers of Italy Party topped the vote count in Sunday’s parliamentary election.

“In Europe, we uphold some values and obviously we will ensure, and the president of the commission will ensure, that these values — on human rights, the respect of other people, especially the respect of the right to abortion — will be respected by all (member states),” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told French broadcaster BFM TV.

Such statements among the longtime EU partners are highly unusual and follow European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s pre-election warning that Europe “has the tools” to deal with any country — and that means Italy too — if things go “in a difficult direction.”

The 27-nation European Union is already beset by challenges, including rising inflation and energy costs, and it does not need the threat that a far-right Italian leader might joint a strident nationalist bloc, including Hungary and Poland, that has repeatedly assailed EU democratic standards.

European leaders will be watching to see which Meloni emerges: the firebrand who has railed against LGBT rights, Islamist violence and mass migration as well as Brussels’ bureaucrats, or the one who has toned down her rhetoric in recent weeks and has backed EU support for Ukraine.

“It is too early to tell what will change for the EU and its balance of power,” said Arturo Varvelli, from the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

On the one hand, Varelli said, Meloni’s focus on Italy's national interests will not help strengthen European sovereignty.

“However, Meloni has also changed her political line in recent months, for example, with regard to policy toward Russia," he said. "This contributes to the unpredictability of the pro-European line of the future Italian government.”

The likelihood that a euroskeptic will head Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, is a potential blow for a European project already struggling with nationalism. It also comes just weeks after a party founded by extremists became the second-largest one in Sweden’s parliament.

Predictably, right-wing parties across Europe were fortified by the result.

“Sweden in the north, Italy in the south: Left-wing governments are so yesterday," tweeted Beatrix von Storch, a leading member of the Alternative for Germany party.

Portugal’s populist Chega said Italy’s shift to the right heralds a “political reconfiguration” in Europe. After the election outcome in Sweden, the party said, it is “Italy’s turn to send a clear signal that the European continent is undergoing deep change.”

Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders tweeted an image of the Italian flag with the words: VIVA ITALIA and a heart emoji.

But of most immediate concern at EU headquarters in Brussels is probably whether Meloni will link with Hungary and Poland to target one of the key pieces of European legal architecture: that EU treaties and law must have primacy over national law.

Hungary and Poland have used Europe’s top court to challenge the EU’s legitimacy on issues including migration policy and judicial independence. Hungary, notably, is blocking sanctions against Russia, but is also a thorn in the EU’s side in many other areas ranging from tax policy to foreign policy statements.

With Italy on board, things could be far more complex for the EU, given the routine need for unanimous votes from the 27 member countries.

“One of the EU’s basic dilemmas — unity versus ambition — has become much more difficult following the Italian elections,” tweeted Janis Emmanouilidis at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank.

There has also been concern about whether Meloni’s likely coalition partner, right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini, will return to Italy’s interior ministry, from where he once led a crackdown on migrant arrivals from northern Africa and any charity groups that might try to help them. Meloni herself has called for a naval blockade to prevent migrant boats from leaving African shores, and both she and Salvini want Europe to screen potential asylum-seekers in Africa.

But even without a shift in position in Italy, the EU is already deeply divided over asylum policy and focused on outsourcing its migration challenges to the countries people leave or transit to get to Europe.

Meloni also has suggested that she wants to renegotiate parts of the pandemic economic recovery package agreed with Brussels, which is worth close to $200 billion to Italy — a significant amount given its massive debt problem. Political opponents at home have raised concerns about her ability to properly administer the funds, a perennial issue for Italy.

In Brussels, the EU commission declined to comment on the election result or the fact that many voters had chosen anti-European parties. “We of course hope that we will have constructive cooperation with the new Italian authorities,” spokesman Eric Mamer said.

___

Barry reported from Milan. Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • EPA using Civil Rights Act of 1964 to help Black areas doused in pollution

    RESERVE, La. (AP) — Sprawling industrial complexes line the drive east along the Mississippi River to the majority-Black town of […] The post EPA using Civil Rights Act of 1964 to help Black areas doused in pollution appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights council

    China and Russia face possible action by the UN's top rights body following historic draft resolutions against the two powerful permanent members of the Security Council.

  • UK's Kwarteng to set out medium-term fiscal plan, forecasts on Nov. 23

    British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will set out a "Medium-Term Fiscal Plan" on Nov. 23, alongside growth and borrowing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday. "The Fiscal Plan will set out further details on the government's fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium-term," the finance ministry said. Kwarteng sent sterling and government bonds into freefall on Friday with a so-called mini-budget that was designed to grow the economy by funding tax cuts with huge increases in government borrowing.

  • Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

    Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm.

  • Two Nittany Lions taken in latest CBS Sports 2023 NFL mock draft

    The latest CBS Sports mock draft has a couple of Penn State players in the first round conversation

  • Biden’s economic success story could fall flat among people still struggling

    Joe Biden is ready to hype his economic success story. But inflation and other market factors could spoil the tale.

  • Biden to propose new rule requiring airlines to disclose extra fees upfront

    President Biden on Monday afternoon will propose a new rule requiring airlines and travel search websites to disclose extra fees upfront when passengers purchase their tickets. The rule is the administration’s latest step to increase accountability on the airline industry as passenger complaints over delays and cancellations have soared in recent months. The proposal would…

  • Eyes on Belgium as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban

    The European Union must stop importing diamonds from Russia, five of the bloc's 27 countries said in a joint proposal seen by Reuters, as the EU prepares new sanctions against Moscow for waging war against Ukraine. The EU, which has so far implemented six rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, needs unanimity to agree any such ban that Belgium - home to the world's biggest diamond trading hub Antwerp - has rejected in the past. The bloc was spurred into fresh action after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation last week and moved to annex parts of eastern Ukraine.

  • Moldova can't rely only on neutral status, security aide says

    Moldova can no longer rely only on its neutral status and must ramp up its defensive military power, a security aide to pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday. The ex-Soviet nation, one of Europe's poorest countries, allocated just over 1 billion leu - or 0.45% of GDP - for defence spending this year. It applied for European Union membership this year and strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has Russian troops and peacekeepers based in its Transdniestria breakaway region and relies heavily on Russian energy.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church Service in Scotland Following Queen's Funeral

    The royal couple has been in Scotland for nearly a week, traveling north to the U.K. nation the day after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

  • Former White House chief of staff texted voter fraud conspiracy theorist

    Former White House chief of staff texted voter fraud conspiracy theorist

  • Russia says 'no decisions' on closing borders amid exodus of military-age men

    The Kremlin refused to deny on Monday that Russia might close its borders to prevent an exodus of military-age men after President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation in an effort to regain the upper hand in the war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Russia was in "sporadic" contact with the United States on nuclear issues, a day after Washington warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow used nuclear weapons to protect Ukrainian regions it looks set to annex. Citizens in four regions of Ukraine were voting for a fourth day on Monday in Moscow-organised referendums on joining Russia, a plan Kyiv and the West have branded a sham.

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

    A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals.

  • One of the most significant Jewish holidays is here. What to know about Rosh Hashanah

    Rosh Hashanah is approaching, and Jewish people around the world will gather with to start a sweet new year. Here’s what you need to know.

  • ‘Organized crime against children.’ Top Missouri lawmaker asks feds to shut down Agape

    “It has become apparent that this problem is more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.”

  • Zelensky says Ukraine has received US missile defense system

    Ukraine has received an advanced air defense system sent by the United States to aid in its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed for the first time in an interview broadcast Sunday. Zelensky said in an interview for CBS’s “Face the Nation” that his country now has National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), a weapon Kyiv has long…

  • 2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security

    Next month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. The COLA is an increase in benefits aimed to help Social Security maintain its purchasing power. Annual COLAs are normal, and retirees will receive a small boost in benefits most years.

  • Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Delay Is Already Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has learned time and again that the best way to kill legal action is to first delay it. And while Trump’s “special master” gambit initially showed promise in that regard, the tactic may have actually backfired and put him on a fast-track collision course with the federal government he once led.Two separate court decisions last week have empowered the FBI to move swiftly in its investigation against Trump for

  • Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

    Speaking on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace said she will not vote to impeach any president if she thinks there wasn't due process.