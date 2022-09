The Daily Beast

Guglielmo Mangiapane/ReutersThe morning that more than 25 percent of Italian voters decided they wanted a woman to lead them, that woman—Giorgia Meloni—posted a video on her social media holding two melons more or less in front of her breasts with a wink and a smirk.That the 45-year-old Roman native, whose last name in Italian indeed means “melons,” chose to start election day with that photo was nowhere near the most controversial part of her campaign. Nor is the fact that her party has shorten