Italy's firms shake lockdown using shortcut in coronavirus law

By Giselda Vagnoni and Valentina Za

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - Weeks into Italy's coronavirus lockdown, thousands of Italian entrepreneurs have been given a bureaucratic shortcut to market.

The government last week extended non-essential business closures to May 3. But more than 100,000 mainly small- and medium-sized companies have applied to keep going or partially reopen.

In principle, a key hurdle for companies to do business should be that they can prove they are part of a supply chain to businesses that are deemed "essential" in a government decree, such as food, energy or pharmaceutical companies.

But the government, facing a backlog of applications, has clarified Italy's lockdown laws to say no companies need to wait for government approval to go ahead.

More than 105,000 firms have applied to be considered part of essential supply chains, the interior minister said on Wednesday, in a guideline on its website to clarify the lockdown rules.

Of those, just over 2,000 have been turned down and told to suspend their business. More than 38,000 are being investigated and the rest are waiting to be looked at.

The ministry said on Wednesday businesses that have previously submitted such requests can now "benefit from an immediate start" to their business.

So unless companies have been told they are not critical, all they need to do is to inform their local authority that they plan to reopen. Then, without waiting for an answer, they can go ahead.

The flood of notifications by Italian companies underscores the desperation of corporations to restart production. This is especially true in Italy where nearly 4 million companies employing fewer than 10 people make up the fabric of the economy. Italy's experience also highlights the challenge for governments across developed countries to oversee shutdowns that are crippling their economies.

The government will carry out inspections to make sure companies are not cheating the system, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters.

Big swathes of Italy's economy are unable to get back to work. Almost half of the country's businesses from fashion to autos generating 1.3 trillion euros ($1.41 trillion) in annual turnover remain paralysed - the fashion industry, for instance, unable to claim an "essential" role, has taken out newspaper adverts to plead for a chance to reopen.

MASKS AND ONE-WAY PATHS

One company that has gone ahead is Gasparini S.p.A., a maker of metal processing machines in the northern region of Veneto where more than 14,600 people have tested positive for the virus.

Gasparini makes machines used to manufacture products from industrial shelving to components for electricity transmission and metal posts for vineyards.

It had to halt production for two weeks. But the company says some of its customers, which make power generation and distribution systems, are in "essential" supply chains. As a result, it has found a way back to work.

Its chief executive, Filippo Gasparini, told Reuters the company last week had sent a certified email to the Venice local authority or prefect, specifying the names of relevant clients and their sector of activity and saying it intended to resume supplies to them.

"Then we went ahead with it without hearing back."

Gasparini employs 120 staff, and said roughly a quarter of them are now working on the factory floor. It has stepped up sanitising activities, equipped workers with masks and gloves and has staff monitoring workers to ensure they keep their distance from each other.

Union representative Leonardo Pattarello said he was satisfied by the steps. "I feel safer here than when I go grocery shopping," he told Reuters, referring to the lockdown rule which imposes staggered entry programmes for supermarkets.

"We've created one-way paths inside the company so that people can't run into each other, we all have masks and latex gloves, there are bottles of hand sanitiser next to where people get water or coffee. They take our temperature in the morning."

An official at the Venice prefect's office said there had been a large number of applications so it was not immediately possible to provide information about a specific company.

Gasparini and the more than 100,000 businesses that have tapped local authorities are adding to political pressure on Rome to reopen Europe's No. 3 economy for business as new cases of COVID-19 have started to plateau. "I have the impression that at least 60% of companies have already opened," said Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region where Gasparini is based.