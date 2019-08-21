Italy's former PM Renzi says he could be prepared to work with 5-Star movement

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said he could be prepared to work with the 5-Star Movement if he felt it could lead to having a constructive attitude towards Europe.

"We ought to try and form a government, if it were possible," Renzi told France 2 television, adding that it was important to put aside previous personal attacks upon him made by members of the 5-Star Movement.

Renzi was speaking a day after the resignation of prime minister Giuseppe Conte, following a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini.

Politicians from 5-Star and Renzi's center-left Democratic Party (PD) are openly discussing forming a new coalition which would push Salvini's League party into opposition and give Italy a more centrist, pro-European government.





(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)