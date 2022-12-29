Italy's goal is several big banking groups as it works to exit MPS - PM

Italy's problem bank casts a long shadow over Draghi's summer break
·2 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will work to exit the capital of bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena with a view to creating a banking landscape with several large groups, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

Meloni said Monte dei Paschi had been "very badly handled" by previous governments leading to taxpayers spending billions of euros to prop up the Tuscan lender, whose restructuring however "appears rather solid."

"We are working to ensure the state can exit in an orderly manner and, from my point of view, to create the conditions for Italy to have several large banking groups," she told a news conference.

Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout that cost taxpayers 5.4 billion euros. Rome pumped another 1.6 billion euros into the bank as part of a 2.5 billion euro recapitalisation completed in November.

It sought in vain to sell Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit last year, in a deal that would have helped UniCredit, Italy's second biggest bank, bridge the gap with national champion Intesa Sanpaolo.

Sources have told Reuters the Italian Treasury remains open to resuming talks with UniCredit, though Banco BPM, the country's third-largest bank, is also seen as a possible buyer for Monte dei Paschi.

Such a deal would boost Banco BPM's footprint, possibly loosening the grip of Credit Agricole, a French bank which this year became the main investor in Banco BPM.

In an interview on Thursday Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said Monte dei Paschi was "too big a mouthful" for his bank to swallow.

Castagna runs for reappointment in April and is expected to bide his time on any potential M&A move until he gets a new mandate.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment

    Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy. Intel earlier this year announced it aimed to build a chip factory in the country as part of a wider plan to invest as much as 80 billion euros ($85.15 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe. "In the coming days I'll seek to schedule a meeting, to ask Intel what we can do to facilitate their investment in Italy, which I think is highly strategic," Meloni said during a year-end press conference.

  • Italy's parliament gives final approval to government's 2023 budget

    The Italian government on Thursday comfortably won a vote of confidence in the Senate over its expansionary 2023 budget, obtaining parliament's final approval of the package a few days before the end-year deadline. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first budget drives up next year's deficit to 4.5% of gross domestic product from 3.4% forecast in September, allocating more than 21 billion euros ($22.3 billion) in tax breaks and bonuses to help firms and households cope with the energy crisis. The government won the confidence vote by 109 to 76.

  • Economic slowdown ‘not a big stretch’ in 2023, strategist says

    Hennessy Funds VP and Portfolio Manager Joshua Wein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed’s policy pathway, U.S. inflation, sagging employment, recessionary risks, the expectations for the economy, and the outlook for markets going into 2023.

  • Italy Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy didn’t find any new concerning Covid-19 mutations among recent arrivals from China who tested positive for the virus, a relief for officials worried about fresh health threats.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowde

  • Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals

    Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. She said Italy's measures risked "not being fully effective" if not extended across the EU, and indicated that preliminary tests showed that COVID-positive travellers from China have already known Omicron variants. "We expect and hope that the EU will want to act in this manner," Meloni told an end-of-year press conference in Rome.

  • Tigers of the Game: The efforts of Broome and Green lead Auburn to first SEC win

    The second-half efforts of Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn to its first SEC win of the season on Wednesday.

  • USPS Driver Survives Head-On Collision With Semi Truck

    A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption

    The head of the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee says he’s going to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to close an exemption to the state's child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. Democratic Sen. Richard Sears of Bennington says he was unaware that the Vermont law requiring members of a number of professions, including doctors, teachers, social workers and the clergy, to report abuse if they become aware of it contains an exemption for members of the clergy if they become aware of abuse during a setting that is considered privileged, such as during confession. Sears, a longtime chair of the Judiciary Committee who has worked for years to fight child abuse, said he had thought that members of the clergy were mandated reporters in all circumstances, but he learned of Vermont's exemption through a news story published earlier this year by The Associated Press.

  • Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

    Pakistan will need to bat-out the last day to avoid defeat in the first Test after New Zealand gained the upper hand Thursday through a masterly undefeated double-hundred by Kane Williamson in Karachi.

  • Southwest unions say they warned company about outdated systems for years

    Employee unions say they warned Southwest Airlines Co. management for years that its technological systems badly needed upgrades, as the low-cost carrier canceled thousands of flights during the busy holiday travel crunch. A massive winter storm that swept over the United States before the Christmas holiday weekend forced U.S. airlines to cancel thousands of flights, but Southwest's problems deepened while other airlines have largely recovered. On Thursday morning, the airline had 2,357 canceled flights, or 58%, far more than other carriers, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

  • ETF Asset Report of 2022 Q4

    Wall Street witnessed a mixed Q4 due to moderation in inflationary pressures, an expected slowdown in the pace of Fed rate hikes and ongoing geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

  • Stock market: Nasdaq on track for worst December on record

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Darren Waller: The only productive thing is to support Jarrett Stidham going forward

    Derek Carr‘s benching will have some long-term consequences for the Raiders. But the team still has two games to play and Jarrett Stidham is now slated to be behind center for both of them. The 26-year-old quarterback has been in head coach Josh McDaniels’ system since the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of [more]

  • COVID-19 vaccine no longer a mandate for military. What that means for Fort Bragg

    The military's COVID-19 vaccine was repealed after the National Defense Authorization Act passed and was signed into law this month.

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • Pakistan cracks down on sketchy digital lending

    Pakistan’s markets regulator issued new guidelines for digital lending in the country, cracking down on several sketchy practices that it said have become prevalent in the South Asian market. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan said Wednesday evening that non-banking finance companies that disburse loans through digital channels, including mobile apps, will be required to disclose key fact statements such as the credit amount they are granting to consumers, annual percentage rates, duration of the loan and “all fee and charges.” The non-banking finance firms will be required to share these key facts with consumers through audio or video and emails and text messages in both English and Urdu languages.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • The top stories in the world of banking in 2022

    While 2022 wasn't a massive year for banks, they also largely avoided most of the carnage that impacted other industries, like tech and crypto.

  • What Is the Savings and Loan Crisis?

    Savings and loan associations are financial institutions similar to banks that specialize in providing mortgage loans to home buyers, making loans from deposits usually gathered from the local community. Both borrowers and depositors are considered members rather than just customers … Continue reading → The post What Is a Savings and Loan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.