Italy's IRBM President says dealing of AstraZenca vaccine has not been 'serene'

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo
ROME (Reuters) - The way the public and institutions have dealt with the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been "serene", the president of Italian biotech firm IRBM, which is cooperating with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker in developing the shots, said on Friday.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that the treatment reserved to our vaccine has not been really serene," Piero Di Lorenzo told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

He added that AstraZeneca was making "inhuman" efforts to organise the production and distribution of its vaccine, but wasn't making "a cent" by selling it to the European Union at just under 3 euros per dose.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, in redazione a Milano Gianluca Semeraro)

