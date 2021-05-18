Italy's Lampedusa island slammed again by migrant arrivals

  • Waly Sarr, 30, right, and Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, center, both from Senegal, and Salvatore Di Battista fix nets on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • The sun shines over the cemetery where victims of shipwrecks are buried, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Graves are seen in the cemetery where victims of shipwrecks are buried, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Waly Sarr, 30, left, and Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, both from Senegal, walk off the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, from Senegal, poses for a photo on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where he works as fisherman, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and his fellow countryman Waly Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Waly Sarr, 30, from Senegal, poses for a photo on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where he works as fisherman, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Sarr and his fellow countryman Ibrahima Mbaye can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Waly Sarr, 30, right, and Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, both from Senegal, fix nets on the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Waly Sarr, 30, right, Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, left, both from Senegal, and Salvatore Di Battista work on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Waly Sarr, 30, right, Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, left, both from Senegal, and Salvatore Di Battista work on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, from Senegal, fixes nets on the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where he works as a fisherman, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and his fellow countryman Waly Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Waly Sarr, 30, from Senegal, works on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where he works as fisherman, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Sarr and his fellow countryman Ibrahima Mbaye can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Residents sit on benches at Vittorio Garibaldi Square, on the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Beach goers enjoy the sun on a beach in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Friday, May 14, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • A view of the Rabbits Island, surrounded by Cristal clear waters, just next to the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Friday, May 14, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • A view of a beach in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
1 / 15

Italy Migrant Fishermen

Waly Sarr, 30, right, and Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, center, both from Senegal, and Salvatore Di Battista fix nets on the deck of the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREA ROSA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — The tiny Mediterranean island of Lampedusa is in the throes of yet another season of migrants arriving by sea, and Ibrahima Mbaye and Waly Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow Africans risk their lives to get here via unsafe smugglers’ boats.

Mbaye and Sarr arrived in Italy legally years ago and found work as fishermen on a Lampedusa-based fishing boat, the Vincenzo Padre, which has a mixed Senegalese-Italian crew. They live in town and are part of the community, whereas most other newly arrived Africans pass through, heading to destinations further north after the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

“If somebody had told me that in Lampedusa, everyday, 30 or 25 boats arrive, I wouldn’t have believed it. But now that I came here, I saw it with my own eyes,” Mbaye said during a break checking the nets as their fishing boat was docked.

Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land.

Last week, more than 1,200 migrants arrived within a span of 12 hours, as traffickers in Libya took advantage of calm seas and warm weather to launch several decrepit, overcrowded vessels north. It was the first major influx in over a year after a COVID-19-induced lull in arrivals.

“If you take that risk, it’s because you want people back home to survive,” Sarr said. “If you have nothing back home you say ’I go, and if I die, I die. If I arrive, I’ll arrive.”

Sarr and Mbaye were lucky: Both arrived in Italy by plane with their papers in order. Sarr arrived in 2012 and joined his father, who was already working aboard the “Vincenzo Padre.” Mbaye spent four years in Milan before arriving in Lampedusa nearly two years ago and also found work on the ship. They both earn enough to send money home to their wives and children in Senegal.

“It’s painful for me when I see young people coming here to find a better future when it’s not sure they can find it,” Mbaye said. “They come without papers, and here if you don’t comply with the rules, it’s hard to find work.”

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • UK readies for major reopening but new variant sparks worry

    Travelers in England were packing their bags, bartenders were polishing their glasses and performers were warming up as Britain prepared Sunday for a major step out of lockdown — but with clouds of worry on the horizon. Excitement at the reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety that a more contagious virus variant first found in India is spreading fast and could delay further plans to reopen. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to “take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.”

  • Defendant kills himself in courtroom after guilty verdict

    FBI confirms that it has opened investigation into shocking incident

  • Kosovo, Serbia clash over Balkan border issues at summit

    Serbia and Kosovo clashed Monday at a summit of Western Balkan nations over state border changes, a thorny issue in a region that is still recuperating from bloody civil wars in the 1990s. The largely ceremonial annual gathering in Slovenia of the presidents of two EU-member states, Slovenia and Croatia, with leaders of six Balkan nations that formally seek membership in the bloc was to adopt a resolution that calls for unchangeability of the existing borders in the region.

  • U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

    U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told reporters on Monday that she expected Republicans to unveil a new counter-proposal to Biden's sweeping plan sometime early this week.

  • 'He needs him now': Pride and revulsion in Russia as troubled Putin lifts up Stalin

    Under Stalin’s rule, approximately 1.7 million Soviet citizens were evicted from their homes and taken to forced labor camps. About 690,000 were executed.

  • U.S. commits to admitting 250 asylum-seekers per day

    The Biden administration has been negotiating with the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued the government over the expulsions of migrant families.

  • Mother-Daughter Dress-Up! Kate Hudson and Rani Rose Model Sunglasses: 'Closet Clean Out with My Girl'

    Kate Hudson shared the sweet moment on Instagram while doing some spring cleaning at home

  • Troops deployed as low tide sees 5,000 migrants wade from Morocco to Spanish enclave

    The Spanish government has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave, a source from the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday. Soldiers will patrol the border along with Spanish police. "This starts immediately," the source said, without specifying how many troops will be deployed. A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

  • Why isn’t the Modi government giving out cash to help its citizens tide over the pandemic?

    Besides being inefficient in execution, India's Covid-19 economic relief measures are also pretty insufficient compared to what other governments are doing for their citizens.

  • Around 3,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

    Around 3,000 Moroccans, a third of whom were presumed to be minors according to Spanish authorities, swam and used inflatable boats Monday to cross into Ceuta, the largest number of migrant arrivals in a single day into Spain's enclave in northern Africa. The influx followed the souring of Spain's relations with Morocco, its southern partner and key ally on controlling migration flows, over Madrid's decision to allow the leader of a militant group fighting for independence from Morocco to receive hospital treatment.

  • Americans Can Now Travel to Italy — Here's How to Book a Flight

    Vaccinated travelers are required to get tested before departure and again on arrival, but are exempt from quarantine. Here's what you need to know about "COVID-free flights" and planning your trip.

  • Lakers vs. Warriors: How the NBA's play-in tournament works

    The Lakers finished seventh in the Western Conference and will host Golden State in a play-in tournament game Wednesday. How the tournament works.

  • New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

    Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths. Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic", was published in October 2020 by The Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House. According to the documents, the group paid him $3.12 last year, and will pay him the remainder in two installments worth around $2 million each in 2021 and 2022.

  • Amazon makes its lossless music streaming service a free upgrade

    On the heels of this morning's announcement of Apple's next-generation music service featuring lossless audio and spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos, Amazon is making a move likely aimed at retaining its own streaming music subscribers. The company says that going forward, its high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, will be made available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost. Amazon first announced Amazon Music HD in fall 2019 with access to over 50 million songs that would stream in what Amazon is calling HD, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (around CD-quality).

  • Twitter fights Justice Department subpoena over Rep. Nunes parody account

    Twitter is fighting a DOJ subpoena related to the user of an account that parodies Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has unsuccessfully sought to unmask such users.

  • Derek Chauvin's lawyer denied that he leaked information about a rejected plea deal to The New York Times

    Eric Nelson wrote in a March affidavit that while he received emails from a New York Times reporter, he didn't dish about the Chauvin case.

  • Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts

    Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short”

  • 'We'll do whatever it takes' for order: Netanyahu

    Netanyahu also said the high-rise building in Gaza hit by an Israeli airstrike this weekend housed a Palestinian 'terrorist' group's intelligence office as well as offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.He justified the attack by saying there was "an intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization housed in that building that plots and organizes terror attacks against Israeli civilians so it's a perfectly legitimate target." He said the information regarding Saturday's attack had been shared with U.S. authorities.

  • Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Wins Miss Universe 2020

    Miss Mexico beat out Miss Brazil and Miss Peru in the top three to claim the prestigious crown

  • Amazon exec Dave Clark pushed USPS to install mailbox now at center of union election controversy

    Amazon lobbied top USPS officials to set up the box, which the union cited in its challenge to the election results, Bloomberg reported.