Italy's Meloni assures Zelensky of G7 support for Ukraine

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assured Ukraine of the continued support of the Group of Seven (G7) major democratic industrialised nations.

According to Italian media, in a telephone conversation with head of state Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday Meloni announced that Russia's aggression against the neighbouring country would be the focus of Italy's G7 presidency.

Italy has held the presidency of the group since the beginning of the year. Other members are the US, Germany, Canada, Britain, Japan and France.

After the phone call, Zelensky thanked Meloni for her support - including Ukraine's desire to join the EU. The head of state reported on the X social media platform that he had also provided information about the recent Russian attacks during the conversation.

"I am grateful to Italy and personally to Giorgia for their willingness to continue strengthening Ukraine’s air shield," Zelensky posted. "Additional air defense saves lives and sustains normal life in our cities."

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian military invasion for almost two years. In mid-December, the EU agreed to start accession negotiations with the government in Kiev.