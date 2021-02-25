Italy's Mount Etna lights up night skies

  • FILE PHOTO: Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt
  • FILE PHOTO: Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt
1 / 2

Italy's Mount Etna lights up night skies

FILE PHOTO: Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt
Angelo Amante
·1 min read

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) - Europe's tallest active volcano, Italy's Mount Etna, has been lighting up the night sky with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and viewers on social media.

"We are observing stronger than ordinary activity, with more magma rising from the pipes and richer in gas," Stefano Branca, head of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in Catania, at the foot of the volcano, told Reuters.

Lava descending along the western flank of the 3,300-metre-high mountain has been visible from much of the eastern coast of Sicily, with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook flooded with photographs and videos.

From Siracusa in southern Sicily and the Eolian islands off the northern coast, images showed massive ash columns and red fountains of fire hitting Etna's snow-covered slopes.

The southeastern crater is at the epicentre of the activity that started on Feb. 16 and has lit up the volcano six times in the past eight days. Ash and rock fragments have covered roads and buildings in nearby towns.

Late on Wednesday the lava fountain reached a height of around 400 metres, the INGV said. It described the activity as "Strombolian" referring to the small but highly active Stromboli volcano off Sicily, known for its frequent magma explosions.

Branca said overall Etna's activity was similar to the more than 200 eruptions seen since 1998 and there was no risk for the people and cities around the mountain.

"Every episode lasts around one hour," Branca said.

The lava is heading towards the Valle del Bove, a desert-like valley covered in black lava stone where many previous flows have ended their journey.

(Editing by Gavin Jones and Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Greece to toughen laws on sex crimes after wave of abuse allegations

    Greece will toughen laws to combat sexual abuse and protect minors, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a cascade of recent scandals in culture and sport. "Greek society underwent a shock when it began to learn about its hidden facades," Mitsotakis told parliament. The measures he outlined include stricter penalties for crimes against sexual freedom, changing the statute of limitations for cases of child abuse, creating a registry for professionals who work with children and a website where victims can submit allegations in real time.

  • How 30,000 elephant 'selfies' will help in conservation

    Researchers are developing new technology to help reduce human-elephant conflicts.

  • Mount Etna eruption stuns volcano enthusiasts

    Lava and ash spewed from volcano for days, blanketing towns in ash and forcing an airport to close

  • Mytheresa’s Profits More than Double in Q2

    The online retailer delivered strong, second-quarter growth in sales and profits following its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last month.

  • Tiger Woods hospitalized after being extracted from car wreck with 'Jaws of Life'

    Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The legendary golfer was involved in a "single vehicle roll-over traffic collision" on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The vehicle sustained "major damage," and Woods was extracted from the wreck by firefighters and paramedics with the "Jaws of Life," according to the department. Woods, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, officials said. TMZ notes he was in the area for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Fire Department described his injuries as "moderate to critical." Woods' agent told Golf Digest he "suffered multiple leg injuries" in the accident and "is currently in surgery." The agent added, "We thank you for your privacy and support." Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The myth of the male bumbler

  • Regeneron to stop giving placebo in COVID-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

    The cocktail, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized in November for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Independent Data Monitoring Committee found that both 1,200mg and 2,400mg doses of the cocktail had reduced the rate of hospitalization and deaths compared with placebo, according to the company. The panel has recommended that Regeneron should stop enrolling patients in the placebo group for its ongoing late-stage trial.

  • Germany says guilty in first Syria torture trial

    A German court sentenced a former member of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad's security services to prison on Wednesday (February 24) for abetting the torture of civilians, in the first verdict for crimes against humanity in the 10-year-old civil war.The higher regional court sentenced Eyad A to 4 and a half years in prison.Saying he had arrested at least 30 anti-government protesters at the start of the conflict in 2011 and sent them to an intelligence facility where he knew detainees were tortured.Wassim Mukdad was a plaintiff and witness in the trial:"This is the first step. The road to justice is long. And one of the goals is to bring Bashar al-Assad and his inner circle before a court. This is a relief, but it's also not the end. It's only the beginning."The Assad government denies it tortures prisoners.But the verdict gives hope to the 800,000 Syrians in Germany who say they were tortured in government facilities.Prosecutors secured the trial under Germany's universal jurisdiction laws, which allow courts to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.The same court will continue hearings in another case of a former intelligence officer charged with 58 murders in a Damascus prison, where prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists were tortured in 2011 and 2012.

  • Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 35 kg fleece

    A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilogrammes - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted the Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, according to the Mission's Kyle Behrend. "Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here," said Behrend.

  • Exclusive: Hollyoaks star Annie Wallace discusses Sally's suspicions over George

    Can she warn John Paul?

  • Best Buy Misses Holiday-Quarter Sales Target, Gives Soft Guidance

    Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy on Thursday missed Wall Street's sales target for the holiday quarter but edged profit views. It also gave soft sales guidance for the year ahead.

  • Okla. Man Now Accused of Killing Neighbor Along with Uncle, Niece, as Cops Reveal Gruesome Details

    Lawrence Paul Anderson had been released from prison early before the slayings

  • Largest volcano in Europe erupts, spews lava 3,280 feet high

    Mount Etna, the largest volcano in Europe, has been ramping up activity in February — and now it's erupting.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US to release report on Saudi journalist murder

    The report is widely expected to implicate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Bahrain: crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

    Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the U.S. administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

  • Iran says U.N. investigator lacks authority to comment on downing of Ukrainian plane

    Iran dismissed as "immature" a statement by a U.N. investigator that inconsistencies in its explanation of the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year raised questions over whether the act was intentional, Iranian media said on Thursday. All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, most of them Canadian, were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev on Jan. 8, 2020. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said on Tuesday she had found no concrete evidence the plane was targeted intentionally but that Iran had not proven it was accidental.

  • Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

    Explosive-laden drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's royal palace in the kingdom's capital last month were launched from inside Iraq, a senior Iran-backed militia official in Baghdad and a U.S. official said. Speaking to The Associated Press this week, the militia official said three drones were launched from Iraqi-Saudi border areas by a relatively unknown Iran-backed faction in Iraq and crashed into the royal complex in Riyadh on Jan. 23, exacerbating regional tensions. Attacks on the Saudi capital have been sporadic amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States. Former President Donald Trump last spring halted the issuance of green cards until the end of 2020 in the name of protecting the coronavirus-wracked job market — a reason that Trump gave to achieve many of the cuts to legal immigration that had eluded him before the pandemic. Trump had deemed immigrants a “risk to the U.S. labor market” and blocked their entry to the United States in issuing Proclamation 10014 and Proclamation 10052.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Promising new data for Johnson and Johnson vaccine

    There is promising new data today on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. If approved, it would add a third option to the vaccine rollout in the United States.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House