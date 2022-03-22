Italy's MPS to present capital plan to ECB, Ukraine crisis could weigh

Italy's problem bank casts a long shadow over Draghi's summer break
·2 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena must submit an updated capital plan to the European Central Bank by the end of March, the state-owned Italian bank said in a document, warning the Ukraine crisis could affect its cash needs.

In its 2021 financial report published on its website, MPS said the war could lead it to revise a multi-year strategic plan which currently envisages a 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) capital strengthening.

In a letter dated Jan. 14, the ECB has expressed its expectations regarding the plan, requesting details and saying it would be subject to quarterly monitoring, MPS said.

Though its direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is low, MPS said it may suffer if the Italian economy weakened as a result of the war, which is pushing up energy and raw materials costs for firms.

The quality of its loan book has always been the Achilles' heel of the Tuscan lender which the government had to rescue in 2017 at a cost of 5.4 billion euros to taxpayers.

MPS said the ECB had also requested by March 31 a three-year plan detailing its strategy to deal with impaired loans.

MPS, 64% owned by the Treasury following the bailout five years ago, named restructuring expert and veteran UniCredit executive Luigi Lovaglio as its new chief executive in February.

Lovaglio, who took over after the Treasury pushed out his predecessor Guido Bastianini, will present his first set of earnings at the start of May.

Bucking the sector's trend, MPS reported a fourth-quarter loss hit by higher loan loss provisions.

After failing to sell MPS to rival UniCredit last year, the Treasury is preparing to pump more money into it.

The proposed share issue will also require private investors to contribute in order to avoid breaching European Union rules on state aid to banks. ($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Keith Weir)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury yields hit highest levels since 2019 as Fed’s Powell leaves door open to half-point rate hikes

    Treasury yields extend rise Monday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says policy makers are willing to hike rates in half-point increments if necessary to get inflation under control.

  • Goldman sees Fed hiking rates by 50 bps at May, June meetings

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points each at its May and June meetings, following hawkish remarks by the central bank's chair Jerome Powell. The Fed must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched, Powell said on Monday. They anticipate four further 25 basis point rate hikes in 2022, one at each Fed meeting in the second half of this year, and three hikes in 2023.

  • Hungary ramps up rate hikes as war stokes inflation risks

    The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday, the biggest hike in the rate since 2008, saying rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine had fuelled inflation risks. "We think that the recent deterioration in the inflation outlook argues in favour of further large hikes," Liam Peach at Capital Economics said in a note.

  • Oil Workers Aren’t Seeing Bigger Paychecks as Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most oil workers around the world have yet to cash bigger paychecks despite the run up in crude prices, with many ready to leave the oil patch.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on B

  • JPMorgan’s Michele Says ‘Compelling’ Valuations Mean It’s Time to Take Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- War may slow the world’s economy, but Bob Michele is snapping up junk bonds and high-grade credits anyway because depressed valuations have become irresistibly low.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposit

  • Canadian Farmers Seek End to Rail Dispute as Shipments Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- A work stoppage at one of Canada’s largest railways stretched into a second day, snarling shipments of grains and fertilizer and lifting fears of a broader economic impact if the labor dispute isn’t resolved quickly.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline

  • What Is an IRS Tax Transcript and How Do I Request One?

    Learn which situations may require an IRS tax transcript, along with how to request your tax transcript, and how to interpret it when it arrives.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Voices: Trump was right, Merkel was wrong – and it’s made it harder to save Ukraine

    In 2018, the-then US president said that the Germans were getting over-reliant on Russia for energy, and weren’t spending enough on their own defence

  • The Dow Is Rising, Alibaba Is Jumping—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were rising Tuesday as the market shook off hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a continued rise in bond yields. The was up 217.17 points, or 0.6%, while the had risen 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite had gained1.8%. The 2-year Treasury yield had gained 0.06 percentage point to 2.19%, near new pandemic-era high, while the 10-year Treasury yield has risen .09 percentage point to 2.39%, also a new pandemic-era high.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off. Blame Powell’s Comments on Half-Point Rate Hikes.

    It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Federal Reserve officials are considering a half-percentage-point rate increase this year. Statements to that effect still prompted a selloff in Treasuries on Monday. While short-dated yields rose most, the news hit Treasuries across the curve.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • Ethereum ‘Merge’ Edging Closer as Kiln Testing Continues

    One of the largest and most highly anticipated upgrades to the Ethereum network is getting closer as final public testing for ‘the merge’ continues.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A balanced approach that pursues both growth and dividend income can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.