Italy's parliament approves 2024 Ukraine military aid plan

The lower house of the Italian parliament has approved a government plan to extend military aid to Ukraine through 2024, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Feb. 8.

A total of 218 MPs out of the 400-member body voted in favor of the measure, thereby extending Italy's military support for this year.

“Once again, Italy has chosen to be on the side of the freedom of nations and respect for international law, with the aim of reaching, in line with the position taken by NATO and EU allies, a just and lasting peace,” Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said after the government drafted the plan in December 2023.

The Italian Senate had previously passed a resolution on Jan. 24 extending permission for the transfer of military aid to Ukraine until Dec. 31, 2024.

Italy last reported in May 2023 that it was preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

In 2024, Italy is presiding over the G7 and has placed the issues of defense capability and assistance to Ukraine high on the group's agenda for the year.

