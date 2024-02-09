Italy's parliament gives final approval for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024

The Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament has finally approved the government's decision to provide military assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

Source: European Pravda, citing ANSA

218 out of 400 members of the lower house of the Italian Parliament voted in favour of this decision.

Earlier, the decree of the Italian government regarding the provision of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 was supported by the Senate.

The government's decision extends Rome's authorisation to deliver military assets to Kyiv until 31 December 2024, following Italy's international commitments to assist Ukraine in countering the Russian invasion.

Before this, the lower house of the Italian Parliament voted in favour of a resolution to extend military support to Ukraine.

Background:

In December, the Council of Ministers of Italy supported the extension of powers for another year, until the end of 2024, allowing them to provide military and technical assistance to Ukraine.

The decision to provide military assistance to Ukraine was made by the previous government of Italy, led by Mario Draghi. After PM Giorgia Meloni's appointment in the fall of 2022, her Council of Ministers decided to extend these powers for 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!