Italy's Piedmont region temporarily suspends AstraZeneca shots

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo
·2 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would temporarily suspend AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher from the town of Biella died following his vaccination on Saturday.

The decision, following similar moves elsewhere in Europe, was precautionary and the region was awaiting the results of checks which will verify the batch that was used and whether there is a connection between the death and the vaccination, the regional government said in an online statement.

It did not say how the teacher died.

"It is an act of extreme prudence, while we verify whether there is a connection. There have been no critical issues with the administration of vaccines to date," Luigi Genesio Icardi, head of regional health services, said in the statement.

Italy's medicine authority Aifa on Thursday banned the use of one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Sources told Reuters the decision had been taken after the deaths of two men in Sicily.

Aifa had said that the ban was precautionary, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events".

Authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

The regulatory European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday. AstraZeneca also said it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis.

Ireland also temporarily suspended AstraZeneca's vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" on Sunday, citing reports from the Norwegian Medicines Agency regarding a cluster of serious blood clotting in some recipients there.

Earlier on Sunday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said vaccines in Italy and Europe were "effective and safe", with all checks being carried out, when asked in an interview about the ban.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

    Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but a slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said. "With a fully vaccinated U.S. supply base, why buy from Canada if you can't access the labor to support it?," said Spector. In Canada, manufacturers fear the slower vaccination rollout could delay an easing of those restrictions.

  • Goldman Predicts Plunge in Gulf Borrowing Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council’s borrowing requirements could drop to $10 billion over the next three years from about $270 billion, if oil prices continue to stay elevated, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.If prices for the commodity average $65 a barrel and all else is equal, borrowing needs for the six countries comprising the council would drop 96% from what they’d be if oil traded at $45, Farouk Soussa, an economist at the bank wrote in a report.Oil prices have rallied almost 80% since the start of November to about $70 a barrel as major economies roll out coronavirus vaccines and the OPEC cartel -- which is dominated by GCC member Saudi Arabia -- implements deep production cuts.Read: OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing LevelsThe average price needed to balance GCC members’ current accounts is lower at $50 per barrel, Goldman said, giving comfort regarding the external outlook and the resilience of currency pegs, even if prices decline from current levels.“The implications for sovereign balance sheets, creditworthiness and debt markets would be significant,” according to Soussa, “but we highlight the likelihood that some of the fiscal space afforded by higher oil prices is likely to be erased by higher spending.”Gulf sovereigns raised about $63 billion in bonds and sukuk last year.More from Goldman:Kuwait is likely to have the biggest improvement in its budget balance from high oil levels, with its shortfall narrowing by around 15 percentage points of gross domestic product this year.Still, the sovereign is facing a liquidity squeeze that “cannot be remedied by higher oil prices alone.”Over the next three years, Saudi Arabia’s net debt is seen rising to a “still manageable” level at 38% of GDP.Qatar’s fiscal balance is seen swinging from a 5% deficit to a surplus of 5% of GDP.Oman and Bahrain will probably benefit most from higher oil prices, given their weaker external and fiscal positions.Other countries in the region are seen having a “more modest improvement” of between 2-4 percentage points of GDP compared with official budgeting.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval: document

    AstraZeneca's new aim to supply 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of March hinges on the bloc's drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. The new lower target, which confirmed an earlier report from Reuters, is not guaranteed as it depends on a vaccine factory in Leiden run by subcontractor Halix getting the regulatory approval, the internal document dated March 10 showed.

  • VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

    Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday. Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960. Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

  • US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022

    Leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan agreed to pool financing, manufacturing and distribution capacity to send 1 billion coronavirus vaccines across Asia by the end of 2022, India's foreign secretary said on Friday. The so-called "Quad" group of four nations want to expand global vaccinations and counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world.

  • EU's Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays

    The European Union will be able to stick to its vaccination targets this quarter despite AstraZeneca delivery delays as Pfizer is producing faster than planned, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Saturday. AstraZeneca said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. Breton told France's Europe 1 radio that the delay was unacceptable, but that for now there were no plans to sue the company.

  • 'Over-supplied' US faces pressure to send Covid vaccine doses to less wealthy countries

    US bought enough doses to vaccinate whole eligible population twice, but continues to resist sharing in effort to ‘over-prepare’ Larry Green receives a bandage from nurse Teresa Frey after he received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images The US is under increasing pressure to share Covid-19 vaccine doses with less wealthy nations, as advocates call for prevention of an emerging “vaccine apartheid” and point to the strategic and diplomatic importance of sharing essential medicines. Calls to share vaccine doses grew louder this week after the Biden administration announced an additional purchase of 100 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson. The American government has now bought enough doses of vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to vaccinate 500 million people – nearly the entire eligible population twice over. The administration also holds the rights to 100 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses. The vaccine has not been authorized in the US, but is authorized for use elsewhere in the world. AstraZeneca asked the US to give “thoughtful consideration” to donating the vaccines elsewhere, a spokesperson for the company said. “I’m doing this because, in this wartime effort, we need maximum flexibility,” Biden said at a White House briefing announcing the purchase this week. “There is always a chance that we’ll encounter unexpected challenges.” On Friday, Biden and the leaders of Japan, Australia and India – an informal working group known as the Quad announced they would work to increase manufacturing capacity, with the aim of sending 1bn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Asian and Pacific island countries by 2022. But Biden administration officials have continued to resist sending stockpiled vaccine doses abroad, saying it is part of a plan to be “over-prepared and over-supplied” in the event emerging Covid-19 variants or waning immunity require booster shots. “We want to be a part of the effort around the world to vaccinate people around the world in a range of countries,” said the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, citing the US’s $2bn commitment to Covax, the global effort to share Covid-19 vaccines. However, she said the president’s “first priority and focus is on ensuring that the American people are vaccinated. And once we are at that point, we will have a discussion about what’s next”. The administration’s strategy is also a hedge against any potential manufacturing disruptions, and could provide a supply of vaccines for children, if and when clinical trials show they are safe for use in children younger than 16. The Biden administration intends to lift all vaccine eligibility requirements by 1 May, and hopes to vaccinate all eligible 267 million Americans by the Fourth of July holiday. More than 530,000 Americans have died after contracting the virus, a number the the administration often cites when defending its reliance on the vaccine rollout. “As I’ve told you before, I carry a card in my pocket with the number of Americans who have died from Covid to date,” said Biden in a primetime speech on Thursday. “It’s on the back of my schedule. As of now, the total deaths in America: 527,726. That’s more deaths than in world war I, world war II, the Vietnam war and 9/11 combined.” However, countries such as China and Russia have agreed to share vaccines to gain a strategic advantage. China’s vaccine manufacturers have pledged half a billion doses to 45 countries, according to an Associated Press tally. “We may be outcompeted by others who are more willing to share, even if they’re doing it for cynical reasons,” said Ivo H Daalder, a former Nato ambassador and the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, to the New York Times. “I think countries are going to remember who was there for us when we needed them.” A recent analysis by the World Bank found 82% of high-income countries have begun vaccinations, compared to 3% of low-income countries. A January forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit found middle-income countries will likely mass vaccinate their populations by the end of 2022, but 84 of the world’s poorest nations will not likely complete mass vaccination campaigns until at least 2024, and may never reach herd immunity. “It’s going to define the global economy, the global political landscape, travel, pretty much everything,” said Agathe Demarais, forecasting director for the unit, at the time the report was released. Advocates have described the gulf in vaccine access between rich and poor countries as a potential “vaccine apartheid”. Many have also said failure to share vaccines threatens to repeat the failures of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. “A me-first approach might serve short-term political interests, but it is self-defeating and will lead to a protracted recovery, with trade and travel continuing to suffer,” wrote Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the Guardian. “The threat is clear: as long as the virus is spreading anywhere, it has more opportunities to mutate and potentially undermine the efficacy of vaccines everywhere. We could end up back at square one,” he said. Ghebreyesus is among advocates who have called for pharmaceutical companies to waive intellectual property rights granted by the World Trade Organization. The hope is that temporarily waiving patents would allow for broad-based manufacturing of vaccines. The petition would waive certain rights guaranteed by what is called the TRIPS agreement. The issue is before the WTO, which is expected to debate the petition twice in upcoming meetings in April. The petition is supported largely by lower income countries, and opposed by high-income nations. “We must make sure that in the end we deliver,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO director-general. That way, she said, “the millions of people who are waiting for us with bated breath know that we are working on concrete solutions.”

  • Family, friends mourn men killed in Yangon raid overnight

    Families and friends grieved on Saturday (March 13) over two men killed in an overnight raid in Myanmar's largest city Yangon.The two who died in police firing were amomg at least six people killed in Myanmar by security forces, witnesses and media reported.Than Saw is the mother of one of those who died in Yangon, trishaw peddler Si Thu."I told my son that we have nothing and we will die if we go against them. I would go and shoot back at them if I had a gun. Now we can't do anything as we don't have guns. Tell me, do we always have to keep silent and die? Why are we dying for doing the right thing?"A witness told Reuters that soldiers had opened fire at a sit-in protest on Friday, amd three people were arrested and beaten.The deaths came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation.More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against a Feb. 1 coup by the military.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group.

  • U.S. and Pacific partners to flood Asia with vaccines

    The Quad alliance hopes to counter China’s vaccine diplomacy with 1 billion shots across the continent.

  • COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans 'must remain vigilant'

    U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated. While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. “I am encouraged by these data but we must remain vigilant," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at Friday's White House briefing.

  • EU's future of Europe conference in disarray with six presidents vying for control

    The European Union’s latest effort at engaging its citizens, touted as a riposte to Brexit and a grassroots experiment in direct democracy, has descended into bureaucratic farce. There is precious little that Brussels’ federalists and eurosceptics agree on. But, in a rare sign of unity in the EU’s capital, they are joined in apathy about the Conference on the Future of Europe. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, had called for EU-wide citizens debates on the bloc’s future in 2019. But the idea quickly became mired in inter-institutional squabbling, which has meant the overdue event ended up with no fewer than six presidents, rather than the single one originally planned. “The idea only made sense if its job was straightforward and simple,” said Andrew Duff, a former Liberal Democrat MEP and former chair of the Spinelli group of federalists. “What we have is a mess of pottage. There's no agreement within the institutions let alone between them about what the Conference is for - or its organisation, leadership, or budget.” “I believe this would be only one another eurofederalist exercise. No other outcome than “more Europe” expected,” said Jan Zahradil, a Czech MEP and the former president of the European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament. An EU diplomat said, “With so many presidents the Future of Europe looks more like the supreme Soviet than the liberal open society it’s meant to embody." Guy Verhofstadt , the European Parliament’s former Brexit coordinator, was expected to get the job leading the conference but, amid fears in Europe’s capitals that he is too federalist, the appointment was blocked.

  • Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases; feds plan to ramp up vaccinators, sites: COVID-19 updates

    Data from Israel suggests Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Latest coronavirus updates.

  • Teresa Palmer explains why they didn't include Diana's miscarriage in season 2 of A Discovery of Witches

    "I really fought for the miscarriage to be included in the series," Palmer says.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Did Not Break Up After All

    This is all too much for our hearts.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.