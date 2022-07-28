Italy's president: Strong democracy crucial against fascism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANCES D'EMILIO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergio Mattarella
    President of Italy since 2015
  • Giorgia Meloni
    Italian politician (1977)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president, marking the 100th anniversary of one of the attacks that helped bring dictator Benito Mussolini to power, on Thursday encouraged Italians to reinvigorate their country’s democracy as a bulwark against fascism.

President Sergio Mattarella was commemorating the trashing and torching by fascist thugs of a farm cooperative building in the northeastern city of Ravenna 100 years ago. The violent attack was one in a series launched by fascist supporters of the dictator, whose iron-rule would last into World War II.

Italy's fascist legacy faces increasingly scrutiny these days as the country holds an early parliamentary election on Sept 25. Opinion polls indicate the far-right Brothers of Italy, which has neo-fascist roots, would be the top vote-getter, with the party's leader, Giorgia Meloni, eager to become premier.

She has never disavowed her party's fascist roots but has distanced it from Mussolini's racial laws targeting Jews.

Meloni is now the dominant force in an alliance with the right-wing League party led by Matteo Salvini and the center-right Forza Italia party led by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The two latter parties have seen their support erode in recent local elections.

Mattarella, as head of state, serves as a guarantor of the republic's post-war Constitution. He called the Ravenna attack a “chapter of our history that would lead to the loss of freedom for Italians, with the start of the dark season of the fascist dictatorship."

Mussolini took power in a march on Rome by his followers in October 1922.

In his speech, Mattarella said Italy's democracy had survived World War I only to be rocked by "dramatic social emergencies, turbulence, strikes, the occupation of factories" and other violence in the immediate post-war period.

Mussolini came to power during a period of “weak” government, the president said, adding that democracy is born of the “widespread conscience of responsibility of each one of us in the defense of common freedoms.”

“It's up to us to regenerate it every day,” Mattarella said, appealing to young people in particular to take up that responsibility.

After Italian Premier Mario Draghi's wide-ranging coalition collapsed last week, Mattarella dissolved Parliament, triggering the early election.

Sinking Draghi's pandemic unity government were Salvini, Berlusconi and the populist 5-Star Movement, all refusing to back him in a confidence vote.

Meloni was the only major leader to refuse to join Draghi's pandemic unity government when it was formed in early 2021 after he was tapped by Mattarella. She argued that Italians should decide their leader in an election.

When it appeared that Berlusconi and Salvini were waffling at the prospect of Meloni becoming the next premier — and the first woman to hold that office — she demanded the three of them huddle to confirm the alliance's long-standing rule: whoever gets the most votes becomes its pick for the premiership.

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Rapids man pleads not guilty to ordering 'hit' on Marshfield man who was killed in Spencer

    Steven Crandall of Wisconsin Rapids pleaded not guilty Wednesday to being a party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide.

  • Italy's conservatives strike deal over candidate for PM

    The party with the most votes in Italy's centre-right coalition will choose the prime minister if the bloc wins the coming election, the alliance said on Wednesday, putting far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in pole position for the top job. Mario Draghi's government collapsed last week, opening the way for snap elections on Sept. 25, with polls suggesting the rightist alliance is well placed to win the ballot. Choosing a nominee for prime minister has sparked tension within the bloc, which includes Matteo Salvini's League, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Meloni's Brothers of Italy, currently the most popular party in the coalition.

  • Tempest program, Russian invasion drive growth in Italy’s defense budget

    The newly released 2022 budget includes €18 billion (U.S. $18.4 billion) in defense ministry spending, up from the €16.8 billion spent in 2021, which was in turn an increase from previous years.

  • Eagles have Hurts' back, and his T-shirts, hats, in support

    The first peek at Jalen Hurts on the first day of the Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp was his printed image — his eyes covered by cool sunglasses — on the front of coach Nick Sirianni’s green T-shirt. The shirt pairs well with the black “ HURTS SZN ” hat wide receiver A.J. Brown rocked when he arrived at the team’s complex. The message was clear: Yes, the Eagles have the QB’s merch — but they also have his back.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Eyes Prisoner Swap; Biden Speaks With Xi

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart about an offer to free two imprisoned Americans, but the Kremlin said no deal has been reached. Although Blinken wouldn’t say so, the US proposal would swap WNBA player Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, whose release Moscow has long sought. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for

  • Netflix Drops Official Teaser for Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

    Netflix has officially released the first teaser for famed director Guillermo del Toro's upcoming...

  • Democrats planning legislation to ban stock trading in Congress, report says, after Insider exposed widespread wrongdoing

    The plan, reported by Punchbowl News, came after Insider found widespread violation of a law meant to combat insider trading in Congress.

  • More than 75,000 Russian troops in Ukraine have been killed or injured, US says — one of the highest estimates so far

    US officials briefed lawmakers on Russian injuries and deaths in its invasion of Ukraine, CNN and The New York Times reported.

  • 'Rescind the Doctrine' protest greets pope in Canada

    ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to formally rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” that seemingly legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and resources. The brief protest underscored one of the outstanding issues facing the Holy See following Francis’ historic apology for the Catholic Church’s involvement in Canada’s notorious residential schools, where generations of Indigenous peoples were forcibly removed from their families and cultures to assimilate them into Christian, Canadian society. Francis has spent the week in Canada seeking to atone for the trauma and suffering of First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples.

  • Post-Roe digital surveillance: Yahoo News Explains

    Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to abolish federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade, experts have raised concerns about the type of personal health data that’s collected. Corynne McSherry, legal director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit defending digital privacy, told Yahoo News that there is now a digital surveillance infrastructure that didn’t exist before. McSherry explains why data privacy concerns extend beyond reproductive health apps and what a person can do to help protect themselves.

  • Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say

    While tasked with protecting the nation, Matthew Belanger was plotting a killing spree against minorities and to rape “white women to increase the production of white children,” according to federal prosecutors

  • Biden just took a major step toward solving America's fuel crisis

    The White House said it will guarantee to buy some oil from drillers to replenish an emergency reserve.

  • 'Dangerously misguided' but maybe necessary: US negotiates scary Brittney Griner swap with Russia

    The US made a substantial offer to Russia for WNBA star Brittney Griner. The deal is potentially dangerous, some experts say. But it may be necessary.

  • Democrats Manchin, Schumer agree on $430 billion tax, drugs, energy bill

    U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill to increase corporate taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Manchin has often been a roadblock to President Joe Biden's policy goals, including those specifically addressed in the bill.

  • Former NHL player Bobby Ryan arrested at airport for public intoxication

    Bobby Ryan, the 2020 Masterton Trophy winner who returned to the NHL after overcoming alcohol abuse issues, was arrested at a Nashville airport this week.

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.

  • Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

    Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump, after a tense Oval Office meeting. According to an excerpt of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” obtained by The Washington Post,…

  • Russians reeling from Ukrainian air strikes, SBU intercept indicates

    Ukrainian air force pilots are skillful enough to often evade detection by Russian radars, one Russian soldier can be heard saying in an intercept published by Ukraine’s SBU security service on July 27.

  • Danilov: The process of decolonisation, de-Russification and denuclearisation of the Russian Federation has begun

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 13:53 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, says that Russia has initiated the process of its own decolonisation by launching a full-scale war against Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system. The new party, called Forward and whose creation was first reported by Reuters, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. The new party is being formed by a merger of three political groups that have emerged in recent years as a reaction to America's increasingly polarized and gridlocked political system.