Italy's Quarantine Leaves Locked-Down Towns Feeling 'Sacrificed'

SECUGNAGO, Italy — The phone call came from inside one of the northern Italian towns quarantined to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“Did you get the focaccia?” Tina Pomati, 65, asked her daughter, who was preparing to move a paper bag loaded with Rothmans Blue cigarettes, salami and chocolate cordials across an invisible border and into the Lombardy region’s forbidden “red area.”

“I’m almost there,” her daughter, Alessandra Paladini, 46, said. A few minutes later, she pulled up to a checkpoint outside the town of Zorlesco guarded by stern police. Her mother stood eagerly across the divide as the officers, wearing masks and white gloves, brusquely took the care package and handed it to her mother. The two women blew kisses at one another.

Northern Italy has taken an aggressive response to the spread of the virus, testing and quarantining people with and without symptoms, locking down 11 towns and more than 50,000 people as officials desperately seek to seal the virus off from the rest of the Italy.

But as the burden of the crisis weighed on Lombardy, the measures in the region have also divided families, damaged businesses and created the sense that Italy is sacrificing the few to protect the many, just as some countries around the world are trying to protect themselves from Italy.

As the virus spreads, the situation inside the locked-down towns and on the ambiguous — and sometimes porous — borders between the free and the quarantined offers a potential preview of what may come if countries, including the United States, choose to confront the virus with a similar hard line.

“They sacrificed us,” said Monica Grandi, 33, who works in a butcher shop outside the red zone and who walked with her toddler on the quarantined side of the border, where the family lives. She said the country looked upon them as infected pariahs. It made no sense that the neighboring town “a stone’s throw away” wasn’t locked down. “Why us and not them?”

After the first outbreak of cases, Lombardy officials on Sunday locked down 10 towns south of Milan and started testing locals who reported contact with the infected, whether or not they suffered symptoms.

Lombardy officials said on Friday that 531 people had contracted the virus but fewer than half, 235, required hospitalization. Of those, 85 required intensive care. On Friday officials said quarantines would be extended for another week to contain the virus.

Health authorities in Rome argued that the aggressive testing in Lombardy violated international guidelines that only people showing symptoms should be tested, and thus inflated numbers and the perception of the threat. The broad testing, and resulting high numbers of people infected with the virus but without symptoms, have burdened the health system.

If the virus spreads as it has, with each contagious person infecting two other people, the hospitals “will go into grave crisis,” a statement from the Lombardy region said. All nonemergency surgery and medical exams have been postponed. Doctors complained of a shortage of masks and gloves, according to Massimo Vajani, president of the Medical Association of Lodi, the provincial capital, where many red zone patients have been transferred.

In recent days, national officials have sought to downplay the threat, blaming the press and arguing that the virus hit only a tiny fraction of the population. Lombardy has since limited its testing only to people with symptoms.

Those without symptoms in the red zones said the suspension of testing added insult to injury.

“They have abandoned us here, infecting each other,” said Michela Torresani, a 36-year-old payroll worker who is under quarantine. She said the lack of tests created more doubt and anxiety. Out of precaution, she said, she had decided to avoid her elderly parents. “It’s too risky,” she said.

Italy’s economy has suffered too.

Millions of tourists have canceled their trips to Italy and the State Department has advised Americans to reconsider going there. The head of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, this week estimated that the impact of the coronavirus on Italy’s already-slumping economy to be around 0.2% of the GDP.

Lombardy is the industrial heart of Italy, and the plains surrounding the locked-down towns are home to 3,000 companies. Every day of quarantine results in a loss of 50 million euros for the local economy according to Sabrina Baronio, head the area’s local business organization.