Salvini Defies Court on Migrant Boat, Ignites Clash With Conte

(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini, the interior minister with designs on the premiership, doubled down on his refusal to allow a refugee ship to dock in Italy, saying he is “obsessed” with the security of his fellow Italians.

The League party leader and deputy premier issued a directive blocking Spanish rescue ship Open Arms after a court overturned his initial decision to keep the vessel out of Italian waters. As the legal and political fight drags on, the ship carrying 142 migrants including children, was stranded near the island of Lampedusa. Five of the passengers were allowed to disembark to receive medical attention on Thursday.

Salvini, who is seeking to capitalize on strong poll ratings by forcing a national election, also clashed with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the fate of the vessel. In a scathing open letter published Thursday, Conte accused his deputy of disloyalty and said Salvini had misrepresented his comments regarding the migrants.

At a later news conference in southern Italy, Salvini called Conte’s accusations unfair and said that his actions conform with the constitution. His office will detail its position on the Open Arms ship in a statement later Thursday, he added.

“Conte says that I am obsessed with clandestine immigration,” Salvini told reporters. “I confirm that I am obsessed with the security of Italian citizens.”

Salvini is keeping the spotlight on immigration as he starts a push for new elections that could see him heading the next government. Last week, he pulled his support for the fractious coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which has ruled for a little more than a year.

The League leader’s attacks on immigration policy have been key to the party’s soaring popularity. Initially the junior partner in Conte’s government, the League is now backed by about 40% of Italians, polls show. That could set up an election win that would allow the party to govern without a coalition partner.

Conte will address the Senate in Rome on Tuesday, possibly leading to a confidence vote, though it may not take place the same day. If he loses, it would then be up to President Sergio Mattarella to either move toward a snap election or see if an alternative coalition can be formed.

Salvini’s defiance over the refugee ship has intensified the conflict with Five Star. Defense Minister Elisabetta Trenta refused to sign off on his request to reinstate the ban, La Repubblica said, citing comments from the minister.

Trenta said that Salvini’s attempt to defy the court order may be a criminal act and that she refused to back his request for a new ban “in the name of humanity,” La Repubblica said.

Separately, the Spanish government said in a statement Thursday that it’s willing to participate in a “balanced sharing-out” of the migrants on Open Arms. France, Germany, Romania, Luxembourg and Portugal had also indicated that they are willing to take some of the refugees, Conte said.

He added that he had asked Salvini to comply with the law and help the minors on board the ship. Those comments were twisted to mean he had called for all the migrants to be received in Italy, he said.

Different Matter

“You are a political leader and you are legitimately striving to constantly increase your support,” the prime minister wrote. “But to speak as minister of the interior and to alter a clear position of your prime minister, written in black and white, is a different matter.”

Salvini has clashed with courts as well as multiple politicians in Italy and Europe over his repeated efforts to block refugee boats from landing at Italian ports.

The public prosecutor in Agrigento has opened an abuse of office case against Salvini, according to La Repubblica. The regional administrative court has been the main judicial authority on many of the cases involving migrant ships headed to Italy.

