Italy's TIM holds out for control of single broadband network

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on building roof downtown Milan

By Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday it would not agree to being a minority shareholder in any single broadband network created by a tie-up with smaller rival Open Fiber.

TIM is in talks with U.S. infrastructure fund KKR to invest in its own secondary last-mile network, but it is also looking to engineer a merger with Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Former telephone monopoly TIM, whose shareholders include French media giant Vivendi, is looking to gradually switch its last-mile network to fibre.

But Enel is reluctant to part with Open Fiber and questions over regulation and funding have made talks so far fruitless.

"Its time for Enel to make up its mind," Gubitosi said, adding there was institutional support for a single network and CDP had "pushed for a transaction".

Last month Rome urged TIM and Open Fiber to quickly find a deal to merge their ultra-fast broadband assets and end a stalemate over an infrastructure the government deems strategic.

"This year something must happen," Gubitosi said, while ruling out giving up control of any merged network, with the possible exception of lines laid in areas where it was not economically viable.

"This is our core business and TIM is the best company to do the job," Gubitosi said.

TIM, which is partly owned by CDP, said FiberCop, which owns TIM's fiber and copper last-mile network, was worth 7.5 billion euros, including debt. It said the sale of a 40% stake to KKR would allow it to cash in around 1.8 billion euros.

Asked about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on TIM's business, Gubitosi said it was still too early to say.

"I can say we've seen a significant increase in fixed-line traffic which has been up 70% in the last week or ten days, mostly in the north," he said.

On Monday the Italian government extended draconian measures previously in place in the north to the whole of the country in an effort to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, forcing many people into smart working from their homes.

But while the telecom industry was by nature resilient in such circumstances, it also had to bear in mind the impact of any deep recession that could be triggered, he said.

Earlier Telefonica and TIM said they were planning a joint offer to buy the mobile unit of bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi SA.

TIM said the deal would not impact debt reduction plans at the group, with synergies generated from the first year.





(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)