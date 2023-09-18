SAULT STE. MARIE — Following his arraignment on Monday, James Kamal Itani is being charged with one count of terrorism, one count of third-degree arson, 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and multiple counts of weapons violations.

Itani, 39, from Orlando, Florida was arrested and charged in two incidents that occurred earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 6, a man was seen lighting several Michigan State Police vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle.

Following a manhunt, officers located Itani at a home on Riverside Drive. Itani shot at officers, and suffered gunshot wounds during the altercation. He was arrested and treated for his injuries.

On Monday, he was arraigned in the 91st District Court. Itani is currently being housed in the Chippewa County Jail with a $5 million bond. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Itani faces multiple charges in MSP vehicle arson, shootout