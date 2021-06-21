Itawamba woman arrested on weapons charge

Jun. 21—BOONEVILLE — An Itawamba County woman is facing a weapons charge after walking around Prentiss County with a gun she was not supposed to have.

The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious female walking on County Road 5260 in the Marietta community on June 16. The responding deputies came in contact with an armed white female.

Rebecca Ann Rogers, 47, of Mantachie, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and other misdemeanors.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said she was previously charged with burglary of a commercial building in Itawamba County. During her initial appearance in Prentiss County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000

