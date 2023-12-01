Itawamba's Isaiah Autry receives U.S. Army Bowl jersey

Dec. 1—FULTON — Isaiah Autry is capping off his senior season by having the honor of being the first Itawamba AHS player to play at the U.S. Army Bowl.

The bowl game presented the senior tackle with his jersey during a ceremony Friday morning at Itawamba. The U.S. Army Bowl is scheduled to be played on Dec. 18 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

"I'm really, really happy I got the opportunity to play in it," Autry said. "It's something I've always dreamed about since I was little."

Autry finished his senior season at Itawamba last month. The brawny offensive lineman is currently committed to Oklahoma.

"(The bowl game is) a great opportunity for him," IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said. "It says a lot about his character and how hard he's worked over the years and the work he's put in, the way he carries himself on and off the field. Good things like this happen for guys that work this way or do things the right way and conduct themselves the right way."

Hoots added that Autry does all of the little things, like working on his footwork, spending time in the weight room and focusing on his diet.

"Every bit of that stuff builds up into a great player," Hoots said. "The way he conducts himself on the field, carrying himself the right way in film study, all the things that surround being a great football player, Isaiah exemplifies."

Autry might be the first Itawamba player to go to the U.S. Army Bowl, but the hope is that his success — as well as that of Isaac Smith, who played in last season's Under Armour All-America Game — can pave the way for more players in the future.

"It's exciting for our program, it's exciting for our kids," Hoots said. "It's given them something else to push for and drive for as an individual award and things like that. ... Hopefully, we have others be able to go do the same thing."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com