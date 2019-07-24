Is ITC Limited (NSE:ITC) Potentially Underrated?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on ITC Limited (NSE:ITC) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ITC is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a strong track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on ITC here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

ITC delivered a bottom-line expansion of 12% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 22%. which is an optimistic signal for the future. ITC's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that ITC manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ITC seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 936x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:ITC Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, ITC is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 2.1%.

NSEI:ITC Historical Dividend Yield, July 24th 2019 More

For ITC, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

