Itchy eyes, runny nose may be signs of early allergies around PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Signs of spring are quite literally in the air as Portland’s pollen count grows and spring approaches.

The official start of spring is now less than a month away. The Northern Hemisphere will welcome in the new season on March 19, 2024, but that doesn’t mean allergy season can’t start sooner. Portland’s already recorded moderate pollen counts thanks to elm, birch and hazelnut trees according to Pollen.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s increased pollen counts this week

Cougar presumed responsible for Washington cyclist attack killed

It comes as no surprise that the Portland area is seeing an increase in the pollen count. Warmer temperatures and increased sunlight hours have helped winter flowers flourish. Not only are winter flowers in full bloom, but some shrubs and trees are starting to leaf out. That’s helping increase the tree pollen county around western Oregon and Washington.

Portland’s most accurate weather forecast

Wet weather will be beneficial to seasonal allergy sufferers in the weeks to come. Rain will help clear the pollen from air, but could also help ramp up spring’s growth in the months to come. It’s too soon to tell if the Portland area will see an above, below, or average allergy season, but the hay fever season is just around the corner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.