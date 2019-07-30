Is ITD Cementation India Limited's (NSE:ITDCEM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at ITD Cementation India Limited's (NSE:ITDCEM) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is ITD Cementation India's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 24.89. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹24.89 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate ITD Cementation India's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ITD Cementation India:

P/E of 24.89 = ₹79.75 ÷ ₹3.2 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does ITD Cementation India Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, ITD Cementation India has a higher P/E than the average company (14) in the construction industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that ITD Cementation India shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

ITD Cementation India saw earnings per share decrease by 40% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.3% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does ITD Cementation India's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 30% of ITD Cementation India's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On ITD Cementation India's P/E Ratio

ITD Cementation India's P/E is 24.9 which is above average (14.2) in its market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.