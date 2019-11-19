Our Take On ITE (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:8092) CEO Salary

The CEO of ITE (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8092) is Vincent Lau. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Vincent Lau's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that ITE (Holdings) Limited has a market cap of HK$35m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$1.9m for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$1.7m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

So Vincent Lau is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at ITE (Holdings) has changed from year to year.

Is ITE (Holdings) Limited Growing?

ITE (Holdings) Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 64% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 62% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has ITE (Holdings) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 74% over three years, some ITE (Holdings) Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Vincent Lau is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And shareholder returns have been disappointing over the last three years. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. Shareholders may want to check for free if ITE (Holdings) insiders are buying or selling shares.

