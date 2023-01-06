This item could solve murder of Midlands music producer, police say

Lexington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the murder of a man this past summer. And they say the victim’s custom jewelry might be the key to catching his killer.

Tyler Robinson, 29, was shot and killed at his home in the Lauren Ridge Apartments on July 9. Police said they found Robinson in the stairwell of the apartments off Augusta Road near Interstate 20, where Robinson had been shot multiple times. He died after being transported to a local hospital.

Robinson was a music promoter, founder and producer at Long Money Camp and an active member of the Midlands music scene, where he was known as “T-Rob” and “T-Rob Smooth.” He had only been living in the Lauren Ridge Apartments for a few months when he was killed there, police said.

Investigators believe Robinson’s shooting was a “planned event,” that the producer had been followed from a club in downtown Columbia and shot moments after he arrived home around 2 a.m., police said in a press release Friday. It appears Robinson’s apartment was burglarized at the time of the shooting and that he was robbed of jewelry and a watch that he’d been carrying.

Police are searching for a gold necklace and jeweled pendant with the words “Smooth” and “LMC” on it; a pair of jeweled gold rings, one with a dollar sign and one with the letters “LMC;” and a jewel-encrusted gold watch.

Anyone who might have information about the jewelry or Robinson’s killing is asked to contact Detective Heath at (803) 951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com, or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.

A photo of Tyler Robinson wearing his custom rings and watch. Police believe the missing items were stolen by Robinson’s killer and could be the key to solving his murder. Lexington Police Department

A distinctive pendant with “LMC,” Robinson’s music company, and his nickname “Smooth,” that detectives believe were stolen the night Tyler Robinson was shot and killed. Brian Payton/Lexington Police Department