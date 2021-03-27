The Items That You Should Continue To Stock Up On

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
Phynart Studio / Getty Images
Phynart Studio / Getty Images

Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, with the vaccines still rolling out, COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states begin to relax restrictions and open up.

As such, while time has passed to hoard supplies, it does not hurt to be prepared for any eventuality — and that includes other kinds of crisis situations, such as the recent power outage in freezing Texas. Here is a list of things to stock up on to be smart and prepared for any emergency, pandemic-related or not.

Last updated: March 16, 2021

Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up.
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up.

Shelf-Stable Milks

Shelf-stable milk refers to any milk that can sit at room temperature on a shelf without refrigeration or only needs to be refrigerated after opening. Dairy milk will have to be refrigerated immediately after opening, but alternative milk made from nuts or grains can often withstand room temperature for days without spoiling, which can be super handy in situations where the power goes out. This kind of milk lasts longer than regular milk, too, so you can purchase greater quantities.

Variety of beans inside jars.
Variety of beans inside jars.

Rice and Beans

You want to stock up on the kinds of foods that are filling, easy to make in a pinch, affordable in large quantities and provide nutrients, vitamins and fiber, nutrition expert Samantha Cassetty told Business Insider. These foods not only last a long time in storage but can be easily worked into any number of tasty recipes with fresh produce and meat.

Fresh made creamy Peanut Butter in a glass jar.
Fresh made creamy Peanut Butter in a glass jar.

Nut Butters

From peanut to almond, sunflower (technically a seed) to cashew, nut butters take our favorite protein-laden nuts and grind them into delicious smoothness that can make a quick and satisfying snack at any time. Nut butters tend to last a long while, especially if refrigerated after opening, and with a little bread or some crackers can be a meal in and of themselves.

Rows of many transparent plastic bottles with drinking water supply in white refrigerator.
Rows of many transparent plastic bottles with drinking water supply in white refrigerator.

14-Day Supply of Water

Water is precious, and though the coronavirus has not had an impact on the water supply, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that households should always have a 14-day supply of water on hand for emergencies. Water is necessary for taking medications and brushing teeth as well as essential to hydration, a non-negotiable to survival.

Woman cleaning a door handle with a disinfection spray and disposable wipe.
Woman cleaning a door handle with a disinfection spray and disposable wipe.

Bleach

If you never used much bleach before, the pandemic has probably changed that. Early on in the pandemic, people were wiping down their groceries with a water-bleach solution out of fear the virus could be transmitted that way. Though transmission by touch appears to be the least likely way to spread the virus, if you live with people who work outside the home, bleach (diluted with water) is handy to have for wiping down commonly shared areas such as doorknobs and handles, kitchen counters and bathroom fixtures and surfaces.

Man using hand sanitizer while sitting in car, he is cleaning her hands after shopping.
Man using hand sanitizer while sitting in car, he is cleaning her hands after shopping.

Hand Sanitizer

Though the coronavirus isn’t as likely to spread through touch, other germs and viruses have not just magically gone away. Viruses like norovirus, or stomach flu, are notoriously contagious through touch, and so keeping hand sanitizer or a 75% or more alcohol solution on hand, literally, is a great idea. Hand sanitizer was among the first items to fly off shelves during COVID-19 spikes.

Shopping cart full with products in a large supermarket.
Shopping cart full with products in a large supermarket.

Toilet Paper

Who can forget the great toilet paper crisis of 2020? At the first mention of shelter-in-place mandates due to the coronavirus, suddenly stores could not keep TP stocked and had to enforce limits on how much people could buy. To avoid future repeats of this scenario, keep extra TP on hand, though within reason. It stores well, so keep a few extra rolls handy as long as you have somewhere to put it.

Close-up of senior woman&#39;s hands squeezing and applying toothpaste on toothbrush to brush her teeth.
Close-up of senior woman's hands squeezing and applying toothpaste on toothbrush to brush her teeth.

Toothpaste

Stocking up on items of personal hygiene that you use frequently just makes sense. Whether you got sick with the virus, had an exposure that forced quarantine or are just trying to limit your trips to the store for safety, don’t forget to keep an extra month or two’s supply of toothpaste.

Shampoo
Shampoo

Body Wash and Shampoo

The same is true for shampoo and body wash, those items you need on a near-daily basis. Why leave your cleanliness to chance when you can stock up and be prepared? Fortunately, these kinds of items don’t go bad very quickly. Also, consider buying in bigger or bulk sizes.

Senior citizen female holding bottles of prescription medicine sitting in a wheelchair.
Senior citizen female holding bottles of prescription medicine sitting in a wheelchair.

Medications and Supplements

Medications are, for many people, lifesaving and necessary. Whether you have prescriptions or you rely upon over the counter medications such as ibuprofen or antihistamines, The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) recommends you keep a minimum 14-day supply on hand and plan ahead so that you aren’t running out of medications without an ability to refill quickly. Other experts recommend a 30-day supply, if possible, or 90 days if your doctor and insurance provider (and your wallet) allow. Additionally, if you take any supplements, be sure to keep enough on hand.

You may also have other kinds of healthcare needs related to illness — an oxygen tank for COPD, blood testing strips for diabetes or other medical supplies. Be sure to keep an extra supply of all these needs on hand.

And don’t forget female hygiene products such as pads or tampons.

