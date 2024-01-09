Items missing from storage unit and other reports

Jan. 9—Paperwork and cell phones were reported taken from a storage unit at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. in Albert Lea.

Money reported missing

Police received a report at 12:08 p.m. Monday of a missing wallet that was reportedly returned to its owner with $30 missing at 1550 Blake Ave.

Medication reported stolen

Medication was reported stolen from a bag at 1:52 p.m. Monday at 2222 E. Main St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Ulstad Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:44 p.m. Monday of a possible theft of food stamps of a resident on Ulstad Avenue.

Batteries reported stolen

Police received a report of a possible theft of hearing aid batteries at 6:39 p.m. Monday at 611 Ulstad Ave.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Soe Soe, 38, on an arrest and detain hold after a reported hit-and-run crash at 9:26 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Minnie Maddern Street. The driver reportedly fled on foot.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 11:56 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Bridge Avenue.