Items stolen from Hempfield Township storage unit worth nearly $5K in total

About two weeks ago, James Miller stopped by his storage unit at Larch’s Self Storage in Hempfield Township. It’s a unit he’s rented for about a year.

“When we came, we saw all the locks were cut,” he told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “Mine was one of them.”

Locks on seven storage units had been cut, and the doors to the units were left open.

“It was open, you could tell that it had been ransacked through, but nothing was taken,” Miller said.

Miller is thankful for that, but others weren’t so lucky. Of the seven units broken into, state police say three had items stolen, and one had multiple items damaged.

State police say $1,800 worth of jewelry was stolen, three paintball guns worth a total of $2,300 were also taken, as well as several electronics.

An antique picture frame worth $1,000 was damaged.

In all, the suspects stole about $4,790 in belongings.

The business’s trail cameras captured the two suspects in the early morning hours of November 19 and 20, apparently carrying a bolt cutter police believe was used to cut the locks.

In the images, you can also see a car believed to be used in these thefts, which police say is a Kia.

Miller said he’s changed the style of lock to something that’s a bit harder to cut.

“I always used the Master locks and everything,” Miller said.

Havranek: “Changed your mind on that now?”

Miller: “Oh yeah, big time.”

If you have any information that’ll help, you’re asked to call state police.

