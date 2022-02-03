Items taken from apartment and other reports

Feb. 3—Police received a report at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday of items that had been taken from an apartment and fraud committed at 608 S. Washington Ave.

Handgun stolen

A 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen at 9:39 p.m. Monday at 801 Lincoln Ave. The gun had been stolen a few months prior.

Identity theft report

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday of a possible identity theft of an Albert Lea resident.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, paraphernalia

A juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Purse stolen, fluids drained from vehicle

Police received a report at 6:44 p.m. that someone had stolen a purse and drained fluids from a vehicle at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Student cited for assault

A student was reportedly assaulted at 9:03 a.m Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St. Police stated the student was taken to the hospital after having been knocked out for an estimated 15 minutes. Another student was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday of a blade and bracket for a four-wheeler that were taken on Jan. 23 at 131 W. Lake St. in Emmons.