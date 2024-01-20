Items unveiled from Queen Mary's Dolls' House 'showcase for British craftsmanship'

TechCrunch

On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.