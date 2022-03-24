Items Wanted For Pinellas Exhibit Remembering COVID-19 Victims

LARGO, FL — Creative Pinellas is reaching out to the community to lend items for the upcoming exhibition, “The Things They Left Behind: Grief, Discovery, and Remembrance.”

Conceived as a way to memorialize and honor those who have died over the last two years from COVID-19 and other causes, the nonprofit Pinellas County arts agency is asking community members for work created by their loved ones including artwork, photographs, handwritten recipes, journals, handmade clothing, correspondence, poetry — anything that is meaningful and gives a glimpse of the people being remembered.



“We talked to so many people over the last two years who found themselves unable to go through the mourning process during COVID and wanted to find a way to come together as a community to help heal,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “Last year, when we installed Cathy Tobias’ COVID Ribbon Memorial in the courtyard of the gallery, we saw how it made a connection for people the way only art can. Learning from that, we wanted to give our community a further opportunity to share and remember those they loved and lost.”

St. Clair speaks from experience. Friend, artist, singer, actress and Pinellas Community Foundation arts administrator Suzanne Ruley was among those who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Known as much for her vibrant, larger-than-life personality as her many talents, Ruley was a longtime Pinellas County arts advocate who helped raise millions of dollars for fine and performing arts venues and nonprofits. A wife and mother of two, Ruley died Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 52.

“During our discussions, we were reminded that a dear friend of ours, artist and arts administrator Suzanne Ruley, had left behind a tremendous amount of creative work that her husband Matt discovered after she passed away from COVID," St. Clair said. "We recognized that many people were having similar experiences, and we felt it would be healing for them to join with us to share their discoveries in an exhibit also featuring Suzanne’s work.”

Community members can bring their artwork to the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Blvd. on the grounds of the Botanical Gardens in Largo, Wednesday through Sunday between now and Sunday, April 17, or to the Creative Pinellas administrative offices during regular business hours by appointment only.

Items submitted will be cataloged and included in the exhibit, then returned to their owners when the exhibit ends in mid-June.

“I believe that objects have power,” said Interim Gallery Director Beth Gelman, “and this exhibition aims to give the objects that were left behind by the people we love the appropriate respect and voice. In learning the stories behind the objects, we can carry on the legacy of those who are no longer with us.”

“The Things They Left Behind: Grief, Discovery, and Remembrance” will open with a reception and program on Thursday, May 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. and run through June 26. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Also in Ruley's honor, the Pinellas Community Foundation launched Suzanne's Giving with Heart Fund on the one-year anniversary of her death. Through this fund, the foundation is inviting the community to celebrate Ruley's life by supporting the causes that were dear to her heart, including the local arts community, leukemia research and her faith community. Those wishing to donate, can click here.

Creative Pinellas is funded by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, Visit St Petersburg/Clearwater, the Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs and by sales of the State of the Arts specialty license plate in Pinellas County. Its mission is to foster inclusive and collaborative arts across Pinellas County.

For questions, contact Gelman at beth.gelman@creativepinellas.org.





