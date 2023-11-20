Ithaca Arthaus fire deemed arson by authorities

An Ithaca woman was arrested and charged with arson following an apartment fire on Cherry Street on Friday, the Ithaca Police Department said in a statement.

Police arrested Natasha Thomas, 42, following the 4 a.m. apartment fire at 130 Cherry Street, the Ithaca Arthaus, authorities said. Thomas was charged with second-degree arson.

Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County jail on $10,000 bail.

The Ithaca Police Department said the fire was “determined to be intentionally set."

The fire caused one person to sustain non-life-threatening injuries and displaced numerous residents of the apartment, authorities said. They were assisted by the American Red Cross.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking for any information linked to the incident be shared with them by calling, police dispatch: 607-272-3245, police administration: 607-272-9973; or police tipline: 607-330-0000. People can also use the anonymous email tip address, cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: One injured in Ithaca Arthaus fire, which was deemed arson