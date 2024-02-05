Ithaca College grad takes home sixth Grammy

Elaine Lee Martone, a Rochestarian and Ithaca College graduate, won her sixth Grammy Award on Sunday, for her work with classical music.

Martone was named Classical Producer of the year at the Grammy’s Sunday, and after rushing up to the stage to the sound of a concerto of violins, she — clad in a twinkling sequined bodysuit — thanked her family who stood by her thick and thin, her friends and her fellow nominees that she said, hold her to a finer standard.

Elaine Lee Martone just before she headed off to the Grammy awards reception Sunday night in this photo she shared on social media.

“I’d like to thank all of the artists who have given me trust over my long career, especially the Cleveland Orchestra’s Franz Welser-Möst, who gave me work during the pandemic when I thought I’d be cleaning my closet, cooking, and gardening for the rest of my life,” Martone said, holding her latest award Sunday night.

Martone's life and times

Martone earned her chops in the industry at Ithaca College, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree. Her career took off in the 1980s, when Telarc Records, where she had served for nearly 30 years as executive vice president of production, was in its infancy.

Born in Rochester and reared on Long Island, Martone aspired to play in a symphony, and moved to Cleveland, OH, to follow that dream.

Her producing work has earned her worldwide renown as a five-time Grammy Award winner in both classical and jazz, an 11-time Grammy nominee and a member of the Grammy Producers and Engineers Wing.

Martone now lives in Shaker Heights, OH, with her husband, Robert Woods, president of Sonarc Music, with whom she has formed a musical enterprise.

Despite her stature in the industry, she remained humble when thanking her inspirations on Sunday during an interview with the Grammy’s Recording Academy.

“I want to thank my husband Bob Woods, who showed me the way, and gave me a chance in this business very many years ago,” Martone said. “It really, really means a lot to me. It’s been a lot of turbulent times, not just in our business, also in our world. I’ve had a lot of loss, but this is for all the people who have gone before me, on their shoulders, I stand.”

Some of her prior work includes a stint as artistic administrator for the Cleveland Orchestra from 2009 to 2010, executive producer for Spring for Music, an orchestral music festival produced at Carnegie Hall with founding directors Thomas W. Morris, David V. Foster and Mary Lou Falcone each May from 2011 through 2014, and a founder of Red {an orchestra}, which completed seven seasons in Cleveland, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca grad Martone's Grammy awards and background