Ithaca Common Council appoints first city manager, new police chief

The Ithaca Common Council formally voted to appoint Deb Mohlenhoff as Ithaca’s first city manager in a 9-1 vote Wednesday night.

The position is effective Jan. 1 and comes with a $170,000 salary.

Ward 2 Alderman Phoebe Brown cast the only opposing vote.

First city manager

Mohlenhoff, an Ithaca resident, has previously served as alderman for the city's Fifth Ward and chief of staff at Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, managing marketing and communications strategies for the school while processing grant applications.

She will handle much of the same for Ithaca and is the first person appointed to the city manager position, which was recently created.

Thomas Kelly, pictured here, will become Chief of the Ithaca Police Department following a vote by the city's common council Dec. 6.

Kelly appointed police chief

Thomas Kelly is slated to begin his role as chief of the city’s police department on Monday, Dec. 18, relieving acting chief Ted Schwartz, who will return to his role as lieutenant of the department’s investigations division.

The department has worked without a permanent chief since May 9 2021.

The council voted 9-1 to appoint Kelly as chief Wednesday, including in his contract an agreement for a housing stipend, as Kelly will be moving to Ithaca for the position.

Fourth Ward Alderman Jorge Defendini cast the only opposing vote.

Kelly has previously worked as a patrol officer, sergeant, detective lieutenant, and patrol lieutenant — in Schenectady, according to a statement from the vity of Ithaca.

In Ithaca, Kelly will be responsible for responding to the city’s growing safety needs, monitoring career development and training for police department staff and ensuring that all department staff comply with state and federal regulations and policies.

Other appointments

Gregory Howke was appointed as city Youth Bureau director for a $114,914 salary with an 8-2 vote from the council and will be relieving Liz Klohmann of the position next year.

Mitch Glass was appointed as chair of the city’s Planning and Development Board for a 3-year term expiring Dec 21. 2026, reliving longtime chairman Robert Lewis.

Michael Cannon, Joseph Kirby and Donna Fleming were each appointed to the city’s board of Zoning appeals and are expected to begin working with it early next year.

