Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Shares Could Be 44% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ithaca Energy fair value estimate is UK£2.70

  • Ithaca Energy is estimated to be 44% undervalued based on current share price of UK£1.50

  • Our fair value estimate is 15% higher than Ithaca Energy's analyst price target of US$2.35

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Ithaca Energy

Is Ithaca Energy Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$708.1m

US$812.2m

US$50.1m

US$251.4m

US$510.8m

US$450.6m

US$415.0m

US$393.4m

US$380.5m

US$373.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ -11.78%

Est @ -7.90%

Est @ -5.19%

Est @ -3.29%

Est @ -1.96%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 14%

US$624

US$630

US$34.2

US$151

US$271

US$211

US$171

US$143

US$122

US$105

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$373m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (14%– 1.2%) = US$3.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.1b÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= US$859m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$3.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ithaca Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.774. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ithaca Energy

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

  • Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for ITH.

Opportunity

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Ithaca Energy, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ithaca Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does ITH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) By 28%?

    Key Insights The projected fair value for Vesuvius is UK£5.53 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Vesuvius...

  • Bundesbank chief: rate-setters must be ‘stubborn’ in inflation fight -FT

    The remarks came after the European Central Bank raised interest rates last week by 50 basis points, keeping up its fight on inflation, amid calls by some investors to hold back on policy tightening until turmoil in the banking sector eased. “Our fight against inflation is not over,” Nagel told the newspaper, adding that he certainly felt "price pressures are strong and broad-based across the economy." “There’s still some way to go, but we are approaching restrictive territory,” he said, adding that once the ECB stopped raising rates it would have to resist calls to cut them.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • Rivian Could Be on the Brink of a Huge Rally: Why It's a Buy Now

    While still losing loads of money, this year's planned production scale-up will solve much of that problem.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • 13 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 13 best monthly dividend stocks to buy according to analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In 2022, dividends remained a bright spot for investors, despite a stock market […]

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Market Picks Up Again

    While oil prices are down this year, all signs point to the potential for higher prices in the future.

  • History Suggests These 4 S&P 500 Stocks Are Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever

    Combining top-tier returns on invested capital and well-funded dividend growth, these stocks are outstanding lifelong holdings.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • 3 Buzzworthy Stocks With 267% to 753% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    Three stocks in one high-growth industry are getting a big-time green light from at least one voice on Wall Street.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.