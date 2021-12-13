Ithaca man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting in front of Five Guys

An 18-year-old Ithaca man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday after police served a search warrant on a home on the 100 block of Graham Road.

While serving the search warrant, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team took Troy S. Washington into custody without incident, officers said. Washington is accused of shooting a man in front of the Five Guys at 222 Elmira Road in Ithaca on Dec. 6.

A firearm was also recovered from the home, police said.

Washington was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100,000 bail.

