Ithaca man, 31, pleads guilty in child porn case

A 31-year-old Ithaca man admitted in federal court Monday that on two days in June 2019 he produced sexually explicit videos of himself sexually abusing a child.

He also admitted that he later transferred the two videos from his cellphone to a computer, where they were later recovered by law enforcement.

Remanu Phillips pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Monday.

Remanu Phillips is detained pending his sentencing on Nov. 9 and faces 15 to 60 years of imprisonment on his charges and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

The court must also impose a term of supervised release of between five years and life, and Phillips will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of this conviction.

May:Ithaca man, 53, pleads guilty to receiving and possessing child porn

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Remanu Phillips of Ithaca pleads guilty in child porn case