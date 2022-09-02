Ithaca man accused of threatening mass shooting of Cornell students, IPD officers

Matt Steecker, Ithaca Journal
·1 min read

A 28-year-old Ithaca man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made a threat stating that he would carry out a mass killing of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers.

Ithaca police officers responded a community member's concerns about the threat around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The community member told police the suspect made gestures indicating he would use a rifle to carry out a mass shooting.

Officers made several attempts to locate the suspect, Austin Schiller, throughout the evening, police said. They were able to find him around 11 a.m. Thursday and subsequently arrested him.

Police charged Schiller with the felony of making a terroristic threat. Schiller was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $50,000 credit or 10% of a $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

Any witnesses or those who may have recently interacted directly with Schiller are asked to contact Ithaca police through the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245Police Administration: 607-272-9973Police Tipline: 607-330-0000Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca man accused of threatening mass shooting at Cornell

