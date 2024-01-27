Ithaca man arrested on gun charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Zavierus D. King was arrested on Jan. 26 following an investigation that started on Jan. 12. Officers from the IPD and the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team arrested King without incident on the 100 block of Cecil A. Malone Drive.

King was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony).

King was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court before being taken to the Tompkins County Jail. He is currently being held without bail.

