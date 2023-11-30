Ithaca man sentenced for attempting to entice minor for sex in Broome County

An out-of-town man who came to the Binghamton area in 2021 to meet for sex with someone he believed was a 10-year-old girl will spend up to 12 years in federal prison after sentencing in U.S. District Court in Syracuse on Wednesday.

United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby sentenced Joseph Swansbrough, 33, of Ithaca to 150 months (12.5 years) in federal prison for attempting to entice and coerce a minor, according to United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Craig L. Tremaroli, special agent in charge of the FBI Albany Field Office.

Suddaby also ordered that Swansbrough serve a 25-year term of supervised release after he leaves the federal lockup. Swansbrough also will be required to register as a sex offender.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Swansbrough admitted that, between September and October 2021, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old child in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him.

Swansbrough also admitted that, on Oct. 12, 2021, he traveled from Tioga County to a prearranged meeting location in Broome County with plans to have sexual acts with a child.

Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and was found with candy he had promised the child.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Geoffrey J. L. Brown, Jessica N. Carbone, and Adrian S. LaRochelle as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Man caught enticing minor in Binghamton area handed prison sentence