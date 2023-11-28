Ithaca names Thomas Kelly new police chief

Ithaca has a new police chief.

Lt. Thomas Kelly of the Schenectady Police Department was named to the city's top spot following a recent vote by the Ithaca Common Council, the city said in a statement.

Thomas Kelly, pictured here, will become Chief of the Ithaca Police Department following a vote by the city's common council Dec. 6.

With 23 years of policing behind him, Kelly is slated to begin his role as chief of on Dec. 18, reliving acting chief Ted Schwartz, who will then return to his role as lieutenant of the department’s investigations division.

About Kelly

Kelly held previous policing roles — as a patrol officer, sergeant, detective lieutenant, and patrol lieutenant — in Schenectady, according to the statement.

As detective lt., Kelly represented his agency for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination program (GIVE), introduced new tactics in successful homicide investigations, and partnered with state-wide agencies on crime investigations.

He has a Master of Public Administration from the University at Albany, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and has a Graduate Certificate in Cyber and Computer Forensics from the University of Louisville.

Here in Ithaca, Kelly will be responsible for responding to the city’s growing safety needs, monitor career development and training for assigned staff and ensure that all department staff comply with state and federal regulations and policies.

Neither Kelly, nor Schwartz were available for comment.

