Ithaca nonprofit aims to host events, improve safety, access for LGBTQ+ community.

After years of efforts and conversations among local organizations and leaders, Ithaca has a new force for LGBTQ+ rights, safety and inclusion.

The Ithaca Pride Alliance (IPA) announced it’s official formation in a statement Tuesday. The non-profit alliance aims to organize LGBTQ+ focused events and harbor more access, inclusivity, and safety for the LGBTQ+ community in Tompkins County.

To kickstart the effort, the alliance is hosting its first event Feb 3., an “All Y’all Clothing Swap” at the Community School for Music and Arts (CMSA) at 330 East State Street in Ithaca from 1pm to 6pm.

Drop-off locations for clothing donations include Mimi’s Attic, the Ithaca College LGBT Education Center, Buffalo Street Books, and on the day of the event at CSMA. Day-of donations will be accepted until 3 p.m.

IPA officials did not immediately return messages for comment.

Founders and members of the Ithaca Pride Alliance

A look into the Alliance

Ithaca Pride Alliance currently consists of seven members, including its three founders Andrew Scheldorf, Chair Crissi Dalfonzo and Vice Chair Fred Horowitz.

The other four members include alliance Treasurer Ian Rydgren, Secretary Mack Rovenolt, Historian Kimberly Brown and Tompkins Chamber Foundation Liaison Sarah Barden.

“I'm so incredibly proud to be part of a group working to create more queer-centric spaces in Ithaca,” said Dalfonzo in a statement. “Community is deeply important to me personally and it is so fulfilling to work with others who have a similar goal and are working to create something long lasting.”

The alliance is an affiliate of the Tompkins Chamber Foundation, the non-profit administered by the Tompkins Chamber.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca Pride Alliance forms to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, safety