Ithaca Police find deceased male under bridge, investigation ongoing

Ithaca Police officers recently found a body underneath the bridge at the intersection of Mary Street and Cecil A. Malone Drive, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department.

At about 5:12 p.m. Monday, responders from the Ithaca Police Department, Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance Company arrived at the intersection to investigate a report of an unconscious person underneath the bridge there, seemingly unable to breathe, authorities said.

When investigating the area, Ithaca Police discovered the body of a deceased 37-year-old male, who has not yet been identified.

The body was transported to the Cayuga Medical Center and released to the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigation into the death is ongoing, but further information is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Ithaca Police Department anonymously using its tip email or by phone.

