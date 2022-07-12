A string of suspected burglaries reported to have happened between Saturday and Monday mornings is under investigation, according to Ithaca police. The law enforcement agency said it is looking into whether those crimes are connected.

Police said that Automotive Consultants was burglarized between Saturday and Monday mornings.

Officers also said a work van at Ace Security was broken into between 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Monday. Hand tools and a safe drill were stolen from the van, according to the police department.

Between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, a person burglarized the Lincoln Street Diner and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Between 9 p.m. Sunday night and 6 a.m. Monday, a person burglarized the Fall Creek House and stole liquor and might also have taken money, according to police.

The Milk Stand was also burglarized around 4:05 a.m. Monday, officers said. Money was stolen from the business. Police also said someone burglarized and stole money from Rosie's Ice Cream around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A second suspect is believed to have entered Rosie's Ice Cream at a separate time, police said.

How to report a crime tip

Anyone with information that may assist with these investigations should contact the Ithaca Police Department.Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245Police Administration: 607-272-9973Police Tipline: 607-330-0000Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca police investigating series of burglaries at businesses