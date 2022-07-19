Ithaca police respond to violent Commons assault, domestic violence calls and burglary

The Ithaca Police Department responded to several violent incidents over the weekend, including an Ithaca Commons assault that left one man unconscious and bleeding from the head.

According to a statement issued by IPD, on Saturday night, shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an assault on the west end of the Ithaca Commons. Officers found the male victim unconscious and "bleeding heavily from a head wound." He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the Commons assault describe the suspects as two males. One is described as having dreadlocked hair and wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, while the other suspect is described as wearing a blue track suit.

IPD also responded to several domestic violence incidents over the weekend. On Friday, July 15, officers responded the 100 block of Chestnut Street for a domestic violence call. Following an investigation, Daniel J. Platoni, 25, of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with aggravated family assault (a Class E felony), second-degree unlawful imprisonment (Class A misdemeanor) and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (Class A misdemeanor). Platoni was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on his own recognizance.

On Friday evening, IPD responded to another domestic violence call in the 700 block of West Court Street which resulted in the arrest of Albert P. Kelly, 54, of Ithaca. Kelly was charged with second-degree criminal contempt (Class A Misdemeanor) and was released on his own recognizance after arraignment in Ithaca City Court.

On Saturday, at approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to third domestic violence incident in the city in the 500 block of Lake Street and arrested Edward L. Bailey, 54, of Ithaca. Bailey was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (Class A misdemeanor). After being arraigned, Bailey was released on his own recognizance.

Also over the weekend, IPD responded to Friday evening report of a subject with a firearm threatening to cause harm to a resident in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue. While two individuals were initially detained for questioning, they were released. IPD stated that the incident remains under investigation.

Police also made an arrest in the Friday burglary of the Salvation Army Store on Elmira Road. Upon arrival, according to IPD, police found Alexander Capalongo of Ithaca hiding in the building and in possession of stolen property from the business. Capalongo was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary (Class D felony) and released on his own recognizance. IPD stated that the burglary remains under investigation as additional suspects are being sought.

Witnesses to any of the incidents can contact IPD anonymously:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-000

Anonymous Email Tipline

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca police respond to violent assault, domestic violence incidents