Ithaca police seek suspect in Thursday machete attack

A man was allegedly stabbed with a machete Thursday afternoon on West State Street, Ithaca police said in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 in the 600 block of West State Street.

The suspect fled the area prior to the department's arrival, but footage of the incident reportedly shows a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans, a brown coat and glasses attacking the victim, who was later treated at a nearby hospital for non-fatal injuries, police said.

The attacker remains at large, but the attack does not appear to be random and there is not believed to be a threat to the public, police said.

The Ithaca Police Department has requested pertinent information from the public regarding the attack and can be contacted via dispatch: 607-272-3245, police administration: 607-272-9973, police tipline: 607-330-0000 or by anonymous email at cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca police investigating machete attack