It'll probably warm up next week. Here's why that might be a problem

LANSING — From heavy, soggy snow to powdery lake-effect stuff to sub-zero wind-chill values, mid-Michigan has seen a lot over the past few days.

But forecasters are wondering if this year's winter narrative might also include ice jams and flooding.

West Michigan rivers are freezing over fast. Usually this happens smoothly, but occasionally ice jams can form when the ice is forming really fast. Send us a picture of the river ice where you are, along with your location! #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/4CQfP2D9C6 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) January 16, 2024

The arctic air mass in place across lower Michigan is causing area rivers to freeze rapidly, and that can lead to ice jams and flooding, the National Weather Service said. On top of that, a warmup expected early next week could melt all or some of the snowpack and push rivers over their banks.

"Once we get to about Monday afternoon, especially on Tuesday, it looks like the milder air will return, and temperatures above freezing are looking likely and the chances of rain will increase," said Cort Scholten, a forecaster for the weather service in Grand Rapids. "The rain could be enough to create some nuisance spots. We're not sure the entire snowpack will melt. In west Michigan, it might not melt completely."

Ice jams can cause flooding by restricting the flow of rivers and causing them to rise. That usually happens when ice starts to break up, as it did in February 2019, when flooding devastated downtown Portland.

Forecasters said there's a high likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the region beginning early next week, with a moderate chance of above-normal precipitation.

For now, the region remains in a deep freeze, with wind chills as low as minus-18 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. A wind chill advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Thursday might bring a bit of a break, with highs in the low 20s, but temperatures are likely to plunge to below zero on Friday night, Scholten said. Saturday and Sunday won't be much warmer, with highs of around 20 degrees.

Get all your fun outdoor winter activities in while you can! There is a high likelihood that temps will be warmer than normal next week. Heads up - keep an eye on rivers next week as snow quickly melts and enters river basins! pic.twitter.com/twcfwmnQyL — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) January 15, 2024

People should take precautions to avoid frostbite and take it slow on the roads, especially if they are headed to West Michigan, where lake-effect snow is making driving hazardous, Scholten said.

"The roads over by Grand Rapids, they’ve been pretty slick all day, and we've had a ton of people sliding off the roads," he said. "Even if the roads look like they're clear, there may still be some icy patches."

An official snow total for Lansing from Friday through Tuesday was not available, but accumulations generally ranged from around 3½ inches to about 6 inches, with higher amounts in parts of Clinton County, the weather service said.

A good deal more snow fell in western parts of the state, with persistent lake-effect squalls pushing totals in the Grand Rapids area to around two feet, Scholten said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com.

