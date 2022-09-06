iTradeNetwork Appoints Amer Akhtar as CEO

Dublin, California --News Direct-- iTradeNetwork

iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of end-to-end supply chain management and intelligence solutions for the perishable food industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Amer Akhtar as Chief Executive Officer.

Akhtar replaces Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, who led iTradeNetwork as President & CEO for six years. Under Bassett-Spiers’ leadership, iTradeNetwork developed a suite of industry-first solutions that enabled customers to build resiliency and quickly adapt to the ever-changing conditions of the food supply chain. Now, Akhtar is uniquely positioned to build upon this foundation and lead the company forward with his customer-centric approach and experience innovating and scaling SaaS businesses.

“I want to thank Rhonda for her excellent leadership over the last 6 years. She has positioned the company for tremendous growth, and I am honored to lead us as we embark on iTradeNetwork’s exciting next chapter,” says Akhtar.

Amer Akhtar has over 25 years of operating experience in companies ranging from startups to large multinationals in the US, Europe and Asia. He currently is a member of the Board of Directors of Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY), a provider of small business management software, and most recently served as CEO of Celential.ai, a venture-funded provider of AI-based recruiting solutions.

Among his accomplishments building and leading SaaS businesses, Akhtar served as President of Yahoo! Small Business, where he managed over half a million clients, growing their digital presence. In addition, Akhtar spent nearly a decade at ADP building and running HR SaaS businesses. From 2009 to 2013, he was Managing Director and Country President for ADP in Shanghai, China, where he built the core business from the ground up, becoming the leading provider in the HR SaaS sector.

“Our deep reverence for how quality food is produced – centered around hard work, multigenerational family traditions, and pride – strongly resonates with me,” says Akthar. “We play such a critical role in managing the perishable supply chain, which impacts everyone’s daily life and wellbeing. I'm excited to continue to bridge the gap between suppliers and buyers through our groundbreaking, innovative solutions.”

Akhtar graduated from Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and three children.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the premier software provider for the industry’s largest network of 8,000+ food and beverage companies, building the smartest, freshest, most resilient supply chains of today and tomorrow. iTradeNetwork offers an expanded platform of solutions designed to improve efficiency and provide greater visibility across the supply chain for Procurement, Traceability, Analytics and foundational Data Services. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

