iTradeNetwork Introduces Next-Gen Freight Solution for a Smarter, Faster, Fresher Supply Chain

iTradeNetwork, the industry’s largest perishables network with over 8,000 food and beverage trading partners, proudly announces its next-generation transportation solution Freight—a streamlined way to combat the chaos of the present landscape, improve delivery performance, and maximize margins on every order moving through the supply chain.

The pandemic radically altered consumer food spending habits, with an extraordinary rise in e-commerce sales and omni-channel experiences. This demand shock, combined with labor and equipment shocks in the logistics sector, has left fresh suppliers, buyers, and carriers reeling from unprecedented capacity and rate pressures when moving food across the supply chain. For consumers, this has resulted in empty shelves and substitutions.

With 33 percent more consumers cooking more at home, pressure on buyers to prevent out-of-stock situations will only grow and companies that plan procurement and freight together have an advantage over those looking at them separately. Meeting demand and maintaining customer loyalty starts with building smarter supply chains and solutions that help businesses make smarter decisions, like iTradeNetwork’s new Freight solution.

Freight is designed to help growers, shippers and buyers make the best margin-saving decisions in a chaotic environment by providing complete route planning, cost visibility, load building and load optimization prior to sending a purchase order so logistics can be a part of the overall purchasing decision. Its intuitive look and feel powers a simplified experience that makes decision-making easier, faster and smarter. With Freight:

Build more profitable loads : combine purchase orders to optimize loads with automatic recommendations and safeguards to prevent costly product loss, using a best-in-class, intuitive look and feel.

Build loads faster : smarter optimization–predictive loads, automatic recommendations for the best carriers, and real-time updates.

Maintain constant visibility: leverage Freight’s bird’s eye view of every aspect of a product’s journey.

“In today’s environment, Wayne Gretzky’s advice comes to mind: ‘Skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been.’ We believe a lesson companies in the food supply chain can take from the pandemic is that logistics needs to be as proactive and strategic as possible instead of reactive. Our Freight solution moves it in that direction. Built on our industry-leading procurement platform, it simplifies combining purchase orders into loads, recommends optimal loads, and helps procurement and freight planners make the best decisions possible to secure the maximum margin on every purchase order,” said Nathan Romney, chief product officer for iTradeNetwork.

