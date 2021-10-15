'It's better as a two-dose vaccine': Key FDA panel recommends second J&J shot to boost COVID protection

A key federal advisory committee voted unanimously Friday to recommend emergency authorization of an additional shot for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial dose, a sign that 15 million Americans will likely be cleared for a second J&J inoculation as soon as next weekend.

If implemented, the recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration’s expert panel would effectively transform Johnson & Johnson from its original formulation as “one and done” vaccine into a two-dose series akin to those produced by Pfizer and Moderna, with a similar profile in terms of safety and effectiveness.

“I think this, frankly, was always a two-dose vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a committee member and infectious disease expert with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “I think it’s better as a two-dose vaccine. It would be hard to recommend this as a single-dose vaccine at this point.”

Vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Previously, the J&J vaccine — which relies on viral-vector technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts from Pfizer and Moderna — showed lower protection from symptomatic infection and serious illness. Data presented Friday by the manufacturer suggested that administering a second dose at two months could boost effectiveness above the 90-percent threshold on both fronts.

The move came a day after the same group unanimously backed emergency authorization of a booster shot for older and more vulnerable recipients of the Moderna vaccine.

On Friday, the FDA panel also discussed — but did not yet vote on — whether recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be allowed to boost their immunity with a dose of Moderna or Pfizer. Preliminary data from a federal clinical trial published Wednesday found that a mix-and-match (or “heterologous”) approach could produce an even stronger immune response than a second dose of J&J.

Citing that promising National Institutes of Health study — which showed antibody levels rising 76-fold after a Moderna booster and 35-fold after a Pfizer booster, compared to four-fold after a J&J booster — the FDA experts expressed keen interest in mixing and matching during a discussion period that came immediately after the successful J&J booster vote.

But for now mixing and matching will remain officially off-limits. In the next few days, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock will deliver the agency’s final determination on whether to authorize the boosters. At the end of next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will engage in a similar process to review the FDA’s decision and issue its own guidance, which state health departments almost always follow.

Sean Edwards, 55, of Bridgton, receives a J&J vaccine from retired physician Nat James during a clinic in Portland, ME. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

If officials eventually conclude that the science supports a mix-and-match approach, they would likely have to reconvene and revise various emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to allow Johnson & Johnson recipients to receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster. The FDA’s highest-ranking vaccine regulator, Peter Marks, left the door open Friday to future changes.

“Is it possible that there might be an EUA down the road, not right away, on the whole mix-and-match strategy?” asked Dr. Arnold Monto, the panel’s acting chair.

“I would say it’s possible,” Marks replied.

“That’s all I wanted to hear,” Monto said.

